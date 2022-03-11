Does Young Souls have online co-op? Answered

Young Souls is a new take on the beat ’em up genre from developer 1P2P Studios, featuring many advanced techniques and customization. It contains a hub world and shares many techniques often seen in popular tag-based fighting games. One of its most unique aspects is the twin protagonists, but does this game support cooperative play?

Young Souls allows for standard local co-op and does not natively support online co-op. However, with certain platform features, a form of online co-op can be used even if it’s not supported in-game properly. Here are the different ways to play Young Souls online with a friend:

Parsec Services

Sony Share Play

Steam Remote Play

Young Souls is fully compatible with Steam’s Remote Play Together feature. This form of online co-op is relatively easy to set up for Young Souls. This is the only true form of online co-op, as the developer has no stated plans to implement proper online co-op at this time.

In Young Souls, Jen and Tristan are the heroes on a voyage to find their guardian who has vanished. As you might expect from dual protagonists, Young Souls features extensive team-focused gameplay mechanics. During combat, both characters can juggle enemies, team up to counter enemies and even ride mounts together.