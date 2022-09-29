Dorfromantik beginners’ guide – Tips and tricks

Plenty of building games are dense, demanding affairs that push you to the limits of your planning abilities. Dorfromantik, on the other hand, is a more pastoral experience that suits a slow, meditative playstyle. But if you’re looking to hone your skills a bit, and maybe unlock a few different achievements and themes along the way, these general tips are a good place to start.

Perfect tile placement is top priority

More than anything else, increasing your high score in Dorfromantik comes down to placing as many tiles perfectly (all six sides matching the side of their neighbor tile) as possible. Not only will these placements grant you point bonuses, but each one will also add a tile to your stack, giving you more room for error down the road. This tip might sound simple, but its important to remember that this is your top priority in basically every situation, regardless of quests or achievements or hidden tiles. This means your best tile placements will often be those where you can match three or more sides immediately, without any non-matched sides.

Plan your map’s regions early

Your first few moves in any given game of Dorfromantik will determine a lot about how that map will end up. This is especially true because the best way to use these early moves is to slot each environment type (plains, fields, forests, towns, and lakes) into a certain area. This type of planning helps make perfect tile placements easier, and also helps to organize your map in a way that’s going to help you in the late game.

Give rivers and railroads some space

By far the most challenging tiles to place are those with rivers and railroads on them. Generally, they limit your placement options around them, and can create spaces that are nearly impossible to fill without pulling very specific tiles. Because of this, it’s a good idea to make sure you don’t angle either directly at more established nearby regions. Instead, try to keep them headed away from the rest of your map, within reason.

Quests are helpful, but failing them is ok, too

One of the best ways to get more tiles in each game is to complete various quests. Although this is very valuable, some quests can actually be counterproductive. This is especially true with quests that require an exact number of connected landmarks. Even in cases where a quest is technically possible, it sometimes requires big tradeoffs in perfect tile placement. In these instances, your best bet is usually to place perfect tiles instead, as this will be worth more points, and will still grant you some tiles in your stack.

Go slow, and don’t be afraid to step away

Remember, there’s no time limit in Dorfromantik, so don’t be in too much of a rush to place any individual tile. It’s also a good idea to take breaks from time to time. As trite as that might sound, it’s still a good thing to practice with this game specifically. In such an open-ended game, fatigue and impatience will both hurt your decision-making process. Plus, this isn’t a sweaty strategy game that keeps you riveted with life or death decisions. It’s more about finding a groove that balances thoughtful focus with relaxed reflection.