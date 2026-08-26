Drone Defense 2 Codes (August 2026)

Redeem the latest Drone Defense 2 codes to get free Shells, Batteries, and Keybugs to help upgrade your Drones and progress through the game.

Drone Defense 2 is a TD game where you collect and upgrade Drones before sending them into battle against increasingly difficult waves of enemies. Building a strong roster can take plenty of grinding, but the developers also release codes that give you free resources to help you get started. Below, you’ll find all the latest Drone Defense 2 codes and instructions on how to redeem them.

All Drone Defense 2 Codes

5K_COMMUNITY : Rewards 500 Shells (New)

: Rewards 500 Shells 10K_GROUP : Rewards 300 Shells (New)

: Rewards 300 Shells Release : Rewards 150 Keybugs

: Rewards 150 Keybugs Secret_01 : Rewards 100 Keybugs

: Rewards 100 Keybugs B3TT3R: Rewards 5 Batteries

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Drone Defense 2 Codes

Follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Launch Drone Defense 2 on Roblox.

on Roblox. Click the CODES! button on the left side of the screen.

button on the left side of the screen. Enter a working code into the text box .

. Click Redeem to claim your rewards. NOTE : Click on CODES! again to close the redemption menu.

to claim your rewards.

Image via Gamepur

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If a code isn’t working, first check that you’ve entered it exactly as shown above. Codes are case-sensitive, and even a small typo can prevent an otherwise valid code from working. To avoid mistakes completely, copy and paste the codes instead of typing them out.

Also, if you’ve entered the code correctly and it still doesn’t work, it may have expired or already been redeemed on your account. If either of those two is true, you’ll get an appropriate error message.

How to Get More Codes

The best place to look for more codes is the official Drone Defense 2 Discord server. There, you can also follow all the latest game updates, giveaways, and other announcements.

Drone Defense 2 Codes FAQ

Q: Are the codes case-sensitive? A: Yes, the codes for this game are case-sensitive.

Q: When are new codes released? A: New codes are released whenever there is a big update, which usually happens every weekend.

Q: When do codes expire? A: Codes for this game rarely expire, though the developers deactivate old ones if there are too many active codes at any moment.

That’s everything you need to know about Drone Defense 2 codes. Make sure to redeem all of the active codes while you can, as the free Shells, Batteries, and Keybugs can give you a nice boost without having to grind for them. Also, be sure to check all the other Roblox content we have here at Gamepur, including our Fish an Anime RNG codes list and Be The Final Boss units tier list!

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