Fish an Anime RNG rebirth guide

Learn how to Rebirth in Fish an Anime RNG, what to do before resetting, and how to progress faster afterward.

Rebirth is one of the main progression mechanics in Fish an Anime RNG, giving you a way to reset your current progress and start another cycle with your collection. While it can be tempting to Rebirth as soon as the option becomes available, you’ll want to make sure you’ve gotten everything you can out of your current run first. Here’s how Rebirth works in Fish an Anime RNG and when you should use it.

How to Rebirth in Fish an Anime RNG

Rebirth in Fish an Anime RNG is available to you right after you finish the tutorial, with the first level costing $40 and each subsequent level costing exponentially more. To see the Rebirth menu, click on Rebirth on the left side of the screen. Each Rebirth level gives you:

A higher Cash Multiplier

Extra Backpack Space

Higher Rebirth Rank

Additional Platforms to place your units on

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What to Do Before Rebirth?

When you Rebirth, all of your remaining Cash and Food get wiped, so it’s important you spend it before you click that Rebirth button. Here is a quick list of what to do before each Rebirth:

Buy Upgrades , Research , and Consumables from the Shop.

, , and from the Shop. Use all of the Food you have to level up your best characters.

you have to level up your best characters. Open all of the boxes that you have. You’ll get Cash, Food, and characters to place and upgrade, and you want to use all of the buffs as soon as you get them to snowball your progression as much as you can.

When Should You Rebirth?

You should Rebirth whenever you can. The benefits of Rebirthing are huge, and you want to do it as soon as you get enough cash for the next level. Throughout most of the early game, you’ll be earning so much cash that you’ll be Rebirthing every few minutes. Keep doing it and make sure to spend all your Cash and Food before each Rebirth.

What Should You Do After Rebirthing?

After you Rebirth, you’ll want to spend all your resources and keep upgrading your base and units as much as possible. Make sure to use all of the Potions, Cosmic Boxes, and codes as soon as you get them to snowball your progression.

Fish an Anime RNG Rebirth FAQ

Q: What does Rebirth do in Fish an Anime RNG? A: Rebirth resets your Cash and Food while providing you with permanent bonuses to your base and stats.

Q: Do you lose your characters and upgrades when you Rebirth? A: No, you don’t lose your characters or upgrades when you Rebirth. The only things you lose are the remaining Cash and Food.

Q: Is Rebirthing worth it? A: Yes, Rebirthing is essential to progression, and you should do it whenever possible.

That’s everything you need to know about Rebirth in Fish an Anime RNG. If you found this guide helpful and want to learn more about this and other popular experiences, including Be The Final Boss, Ghost Driver, and Lineage Piece, check out the Roblox section here at Gamepur

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