Be The Final Boss Tier List [Update 2]

The ultimate Be The Final Boss tier list, ranking all units from best to worst, with extra unit and gameplay tips!

Units are the most important mechanic in Be The Final Boss, and which units you deploy and upgrade has a massive impact on your progression speed. In our Be The Final Boss tier list below, we will explain which units are the best and why, their stats and abilities, best mutations, best units to invest in early on, and all the other information you’ll need to become as strong as you can be.

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Roblox Be The Final Boss Units Tier List

Image by Gamepur

In the image above, you can find the general tier list of all units in Be The Final Boss. The units are ranked by their overall strength (DPS, HP, abilities, etc.), as well as how worthwhile it is to invest in them over other units of the same or above rarities.

For example, a max-level Demonic Skeleton Archer is slightly weaker than a max-level Demonic Grave Warlock, but also requires 25x fewer materials to reach max level. Therefore, it’s better to first invest in the Demonic Skeleton Archer and save your other resources for a more meaningful upgrade. More details about the rankings and each unit’s pros and cons are explained below.

IMPORTANT: Before you start buying units, know that usually only Demonic units are worth getting (exceptions are low-rarity Cursed units and some supports). Read the explanations on the Normal / Shiny / Cursed / Demonic units further below for more info.

Ranking Factors

DPS : DPS units have high ATK, and their HP can usually be neglected, as the tanks will be soaking the damage for them. The higher the DPS/cost ratio of a unit is, the more worth it is to use and upgrade it.

: DPS units have high ATK, and their HP can usually be neglected, as the tanks will be soaking the damage for them. The higher the DPS/cost ratio of a unit is, the more worth it is to use and upgrade it. Tank Potential : Base HP and passives/actives of Guard and Melee units hugely affect their tank potential. How easy/difficult a passive is to proc can make some units OP, while others garbage. For example, Mighty Orc regens every 2s regardless of combat, while Blood Gargoyle needs to take damage to heal, which results in way less healing overall.

: Base HP and passives/actives of Guard and Melee units hugely affect their tank potential. How easy/difficult a passive is to proc can make some units OP, while others garbage. For example, Mighty Orc regens every 2s regardless of combat, while Blood Gargoyle needs to take damage to heal, which results in way less healing overall. Support Potential : Some units like Deathlock provide amazing buffs for your units and also don’t require any upgrades or the Demonic mutation to be worthwhile. The more units you can deploy, the bigger the value of a few Deathlocks will be.

: Some units like Deathlock provide amazing buffs for your units and also don’t require any upgrades or the Demonic mutation to be worthwhile. The more units you can deploy, the bigger the value of a few Deathlocks will be. Cost : The placement cost of a unit affects the DPS and all other stats of a unit. For example, a 3-cost Legendary DPS would need to have 3x the DPS of a Demonic Skeleton Archer to be worth placing over it.

: The placement cost of a unit affects the DPS and all other stats of a unit. For example, a 3-cost Legendary DPS would need to have 3x the DPS of a Demonic Skeleton Archer to be worth placing over it. Upgrade Difficulty & Early Game Power : Higher-rarity units are more expensive to buy and require exponentially more resources to upgrade. The scaling is such that you won’t even need to buy or upgrade >70% of the units in the game. That’s why low-rarity units that are easy to upgrade and Mythic units that are useful for the endgame should be your top priority.

The list above is only a basic outline of the criteria we used to rank all the units in our Be The Final Boss tier list. In the next section, you can check out the base stats of all the units, their passives and actives, and their individual ranking summaries.

PRO TIP : You only need to focus on 2 units at any stage of progress. You need one tank and one DPS. Support units don’t need to be Demonic or have any upgrades to provide any value. Here is the best progression path to reach the endgame: Demonic Skeleton Archer (DPS) + Demonic Bone Guard (Tank) Demonic Skeleton Archer (DPS) + Demonic Mighty Orc (Tank) Demonic Hellfire Warlock (DPS) + Demonic Mighty Orc (Tank) Demonic Demon Lord (DPS) + Demonic Skull King (Tank)

Meta Tier – Best Endgame Units in Be The Final Boss

Unit Stats Abilities Ranking Summary

Skull King Guard

450 ATK

5,850 HP

6 Range

4 Cost Active: Deep Recovery

Restore 40% max HP. No cost.

Passive: Pain Recovery

When taking damage: Restore 50 HP + 3% max HP (1s cooldown). + By far the best tank in Be The Final Boss

+ Insane HP regen from his passive and active

– Expensive and difficult to obtain and upgrade

– Outscaled by some lower-rarity units in the early game

Doomfist Melee

900 ATK

4,050 HP

5 Range

4 Cost Active: Overdrive

Gain +60% ATK and +60% ATK SPD for 3s. No cost.

Passive: Battle Recovery

After dealing damage: Restore 80 HP + 30% ATK. + Excellent off-tank with lifesteal and high DPS

+ More valuable on extremely difficult stages than Demon Lord

– Expensive and difficult to obtain and upgrade

– Outscaled by some lower-rarity units in the early game

Demon Lord Ranged

1,170 ATK

1,800 HP

18 Range

4 Cost Active: Demon Domain

Deal 200% ATK damage on up to 8 enemies. Damage 200% | Range 10.

Passive: Demonic Poison

On hit: Deal 20% ATK damage each second for 3s.

Passive: Aura

Enemies in range 16: -8.0% ATK SPD, -8.0% Move SPD. + The best DPS unit in Be The Final Boss

+ Debuffs enemies and deals extra damage with DoTs

– Expensive and difficult to obtain and upgrade

– Outscaled by some lower-rarity units in the early game

Mighty Orc Guard

210 ATK

3,850 HP

6 Range

3 Cost Active: Mighty Smash

Deal 60% of his max HP as damage. Damage 0%.

Passive: Self Heal

Every 2s: Restore 60 HP + 4% max HP. + An extremely strong tank that you’ll use after Bone Guard

+ Excellent boss DPS with his active ability

– Can’t compare to Secret units in the very late endgame

Deathlock Support

700 ATK

700 HP

18 Range

3 Cost Active: Raise Skeleton Archers

Summon 2 Archers with 25% ATK/HP until the wave ends. No cost.

Passive: Aura

Melee allies in range 10: +15.0% ATK, +20.0% DEF. + Doesn’t need to be Demonic or any upgrades to be useful

+ The best support in the game with very low investment

+ Decent DPS if you choose to upgrade it

Very Good Units

Unit Stats Abilities Ranking Summary

Demon Butcher Melee

490 ATK

2,100 HP

5 Range

3 Cost Active: Execute

Deal 250% ATK damage, 35% lifesteal, and deal +50% damage when below 30% HP. Damage 250%.

Passive: Butcher Block

When taking damage: Block 60 + 10% ATK damage. + Solid off-tank that can heal and mitigate damage

– Other Mythic units have better abilities and stats

– He is not a very big improvement compared to the Barbarian

Bone Guard Guard

40 ATK

1,200 HP

6 Range

2 Cost Active: Bone Taunt

Taunt up to 3 enemies for 3s. Range 10.

Passive: Guard Shell

When taking damage: Gain a 125% ATK shield for 5s (10s cooldown).

Passive: Bone Block

When taking damage: Block 5 + 10% ATK damage.

Passive: Aura

Allies in range 12: +2 DEF, -8.0% DMG Taken. + By far the best early-game tank in Be The Final Boss

+ Easy to upgrade and extremely tanky

– Doesn’t have healing, making him subpar later on

Skeleton Archer Ranged

100 ATK

100 HP

18 Range

1 Cost Active: Power Shot

Deal 200% ATK damage. Damage 200%.

Passive: Quickdraw

On spawn: Gain +40% ATK SPD for 5s.

Passive: Bone Pin

On hit: Stun for 1s (8s cooldown). + The easiest unit to max out while being an excellent DPS

+ Stuns enemies, which is OP against bosses

– Outscaled by higher-rarity units later on in the progression

Lava Imp Ranged

300 ATK

300 HP

18 Range

2 Cost Active: Burn Patch

Burn up to 4 enemies, each taking 45% ATK damage for 4s. Range 10.

Passive: Burning Wound

On hit: Deal 30% ATK damage each second for 3s. + Very good DPS and your next target after maxing out the Archer

– Bad in the early game as Archer is easier to upgrade

Hellfire Warlock Ranged

500 ATK

500 HP

18 Range

3 Cost Active: Hellfire Rain

Deal 200% ATK damage on up to 7 enemies anywhere. Damage 200%. + Decent DPS with AoE in his kit

+ Very good unit for beating difficult stages and pushing checkpoints

– His AoE is not that strong for farming

Barbarian Melee

450 ATK

1,800 HP

5 Range

3 Cost Active: Execution Cut

Deal 300% ATK damage to one enemy. Damage 300%.

Passive: Guard

When taking damage: Block 35 + 10% ATK damage. + An off-tank with similar performance as the Demon Butcher

+ Much easier to upgrade than the Demon Butcher

– Can’t compare to the Mythic/Secret off-tanks later on

Decent Units

Unit Stats Abilities Ranking Summary

Grave Warlock Ranged

300 ATK

300 HP

18 Range

2 Cost Active: Grave Fire

Deal 200% ATK damage to up to 5 enemies. Damage 200% | Range 13. + Similar to the Lava Imp, but with better AoE

– Lower single-target DPS compared to the Lava Imp

– Weaker for progression compared to the Lava Imp

Iron Skeleton Guard

60 ATK

1,500 HP

6 Range

2 Cost Active: Iron Brace

Gain +6 DEF and take 18% less damage for 5s. No cost.

Passive: Self Repair

Every 2s: Restore 15 HP + 1% max HP. + Decent tank for the early game with healing in his kit

– He is not a huge improvement compared to the Bone Knight

Soul Collector Support

250 ATK

1,000 HP

18 Range

3 Cost Active: Soul Harvest

Up to 2 allies gain +12% ATK, +8% CRIT for 7s. Range 10.

Passive: Soul Mark

On kill: Gain +3% ATK (max 20; persists between waves).

Passive: Aura

Allies in range 12: +3% CRIT. + Okayish DPS once his passive is stacked up

– His buffs and range are subpar compared to other supports

– One of the worst Legendary units to invest in

Blood Gargoyle Guard

100 ATK

2,500 HP

6 Range

3 Cost Active: Stone Blood

Deal 200% ATK damage; 55% lifesteal. Damage 200%.

Passive: Blood Mend

When taking damage: Restore 5 HP + 2% max HP (0.5s cooldown). + Okayish tank until you get Mighty Orc

+ A huge DMG sponge for unlocking checkpoints

– His healing passive requires taking damage to proc

– Much less healing compared to the Mighty Orc

Weak Units

Unit Stats Abilities Ranking Summary

Tomb Hound Melee

240 ATK

450 HP

5 Range

2 Cost Active: Backline Pounce

Pounce on a target for 200% ATK damage. Damage 200%.

Passive: Grave Stealth

On spawn: Gain +80% Evasion and -80% Threat for 20s.

Passive: Reveal

On hit: Remove Stealth.

Passive: Hamstring

On hit: Reduce Move SPD by 45% for 3s (6s cooldown). – Subpar passives that don’t really have any effect at all

– One of the worst melee DPS units in Be The Final Boss

Imp Bomber Melee

200 ATK

500 HP

5 Range

2 Cost Active: Cluster Bomb

250% ATK damage to up to 4 enemies. Damage 250% | Range 10.

Passive: Death Blast

On death: 200% ATK damage to up to 5 enemies. – Same DPS/cost as the Skeleton Archer

– Worse abilities compared to the Skeleton Archer

– One of the worst DPS units in the game

Necromancer Support

150 ATK

600 HP

18 Range

2 Cost Active: War Rhythm

Up to 3 allies will gain +30% ATK SPD for 6s. Range 10.

Passive: Aura

Allies in range 10: +8.0% ATK SPD. – Extremely low DPS and no defensive abilities

– Passive has a low range and the buff isn’t that good

– It’s better to bring another DPS than to have him on the field

Cursed Acolyte Support

100 ATK

400 HP

18 Range

2 Cost Active: Weakening Hex

Hex up to 3 enemies to take +20% damage for 5s. Range 10. – One of the worst units regarding DPS/cost

– Irrelevant active ability with no extra utility

Bone Grunt Guard

50 ATK

400 HP

5 Range

1 Cost Active: Heavy Slash

Deal 200% ATK damage. Damage 200%. – The worst tank unit in Be The Final Boss

– Huge waste of resources compared to the Skeleton Archer

Unit Stats Scaling and Shiny/Cursed/Demonic Modifiers

All units scale linearly with levels, gaining 20% increased HP and ATK per level. These bonuses multiply with the bonuses from your skill tree and from their mutation. In the list below, you can find the purchase costs, stats, and upgrade costs of mutations relative to the normal versions of the units.

Normal : 100% Purchase Cost | 100% Stats | 100% Upgrade Cost

: 100% Purchase Cost | 100% Stats | 100% Upgrade Cost Shiny : 300% Purchase Cost | 130% Stats | 200% Upgrade Cost

: 300% Purchase Cost | 130% Stats | 200% Upgrade Cost Cursed : 1,000% Purchase Cost | 200% Stats | 400% Upgrade Cost

: 1,000% Purchase Cost | 200% Stats | 400% Upgrade Cost Demonic : 1,500% Purchase Cost | 250% Stats | 600% Upgrade Cost

Cursed vs Demonic: Cursed and Demonic are the only two mutations worth getting. Cursed units have quicker scaling but a lower cap on their max stats, making them slightly worse investments in the long term. If you choose to upgrade Cursed units, do so with only low-rarity units (Uncommon, Rare, and Epic) that you’ll outgrow soon.

Be The Final Boss Tier List FAQ

Are Normal/Shiny/Cursed units worth buying and upgrading? Normal/Shiny/Cursed units usually aren’t worth upgrading, but buying a single copy of the lower-rarity (Uncommon/Rare/Epic) units to fill the index and increase the Summon Luck is fine. The Demonic units have much better scaling, and all the Fusion Shards you have should be spent on Demonic units only. The exceptions to this rule are low-rarity Cursed units that you plan to outgrow quickly, as well as some supports such as Deathlock.

What does buying duplicate units do? If you buy a duplicate of a unit, the unit that you already had in your inventory will gain 1-2-4-6 XP (depending on mutation) progress towards the next level. Buying duplicates early on is especially good, as the Fusion Shards are scarce.

What are the best early game units? The best early game units are Demonic Bone Guard (best early tank and very easy to upgrade) and Demonic Skeleton Archer (best early DPS, 1-cost, and very easy to upgrade).

What are the best late game units? The best late game units are Demonic Skull King (best tank with virtually infinite healing), Demonic Doomfist (off-tank with excellent sustain and DPS), Demonic Demon Lord (by far the best DPS in Be The Final Boss), and Deathlock (doesn’t require a Demonic mutation to be an excellent support).

That does it for our Be The Final Boss tier list for now. We will make sure to update it and refine it as new units are introduced and as the meta shifts. To stay up to date, bookmark this post and revisit it whenever you are uncertain about which unit to buy and upgrade next. Also, check out the Roblox section here at Gamepur for more helpful guides!

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