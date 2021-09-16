Dungeon Defenders 2 codes (September 2021)
Get free rewards and kickstart your defending journey.
Dungeon Defenders 2 is an Action Tower Defense game where one to four players work together to protect one or more Eternia Crystals from being destroyed by enemies. The game features classic roleplaying elements like loot, leveling, and pets. Furthermore, codes are present for the game, which players can redeem to claim free rewards.
Working Dungeon Defenders 2 codes
Here are all the active codes for dungeon Defenders 2-
- ZALUP-9TAZU-OA0SK-2RBUH-FCZCJ: Redeem for 500 Gems
- 2ISFZ-YFIFH-RE7SY-KTCC5-JCAFH: Redeem for 200 gems
- UAAFJ-VE5ZG-OVAZR-OTKYH-JIBCJ: Redeem for 200 gems
- QVU28-V12FD-CGJGN-SFRWB-N9G08: Redeem for a Gunwitch hero
- RSU2M-5WYY2-Q0F0F-EF4FA-JBGIT: Redeem for 200 gems
- 8CRF2-I4AHA-IF8JT-CNY5W-KZNPS: Redeem for 500 gems
- UWBON-LA1BK-J2O6K-QUH7A-EI5RD: Redeem for Abyss Lord
- HH87H-98HG4-M876U-UGB89-ZFQ43: Redeem for 500 gems
Expired Dungeon Defenders 2 codes
There are currently no expired Dungeron Defenders 2 codes. However, we will update the list once we come across expired codes.
How to redeem Dungeon Defenders 2 codes
To redeem codes, launch the game and open the Mailbox in the Tavern or Town Hub. Once you are there, you’ll come across a textbox where you need to enter the code and click on the Redeem Code option to claim the corresponding reward.
How to get more Dungeon Defenders 2 codes
Interested players can follow the game developers on Discord or Twitter to track the latest codes and updates. That said, we will update the guide as soon as new codes surface.