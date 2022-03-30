Elemental damage and health bar guide – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Elemental damage is something you need to help you in combat while in the Wonderlands. Like the previous Borderlands games, damage types play a huge role when facing off against enemies with different colored health bars. Use the wrong elemental type and you could find yourself begging for mercy at the hands of a horde of skeletons. Here is everything you need to know about elemental damage and health bars in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Red health bar – fire damage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Let’s start things off with perhaps the most common of all the health bars; the red health bar. This type of health bar will appear above the heads of almost every enemy you will come across in the game except for undead types like skeletons and ghosts. You can easily destroy these types of health bars by using fire damage.

Blue health bar – lightning damage

Blue health bars are the other more common type you will find while traversing the Wonderlands. These health bars won’t appear right away and typically won’t be above an enemy’s head until you’ve completed a few of the main story missions. You will want lightning/electrical damage to quickly deplete these bars.

Grey/white health bar – cold damage

Screenshot by Gamepur

A relatively new color of health bar is the grey/white health bar. These types of health bars indicate that an enemy is undead usually. You will commonly find this health bar color above enemies like the skeletons which you have probably fought a ton of by now. Cold damage will quickly deplete this type of health bar and leave the enemies with a nasty case of the cold shoulder.

Yellow health bar – poison damage

Like blue health bars, yellow bars won’t appear right away. You probably won’t see a yellow health bar until you reach the Weepwild Dankness. Past games used to take care of yellow health bars with corrosive damage. In the Wonderlands, you take care of yellow health bars by hitting that enemy with poison damage.

Black magic damage

There isn’t a specific health bar for black magic damage. This is because black magic damage is pretty useful against any of the health bar types. The main purpose of black magic is to give you health back from hitting enemies. If you are low on health, make sure to have a black magic weapon to help get it back up.