Epic Seven livestream gift codes (September 2021)
Here are the latest Epic Seven gift codes to redeem free rewards.
Epic Seven is a popular RPG mobile game in which players will form a squad of four characters and battle against various enemies to proceed in the game. These characters, along with weapons and various other in-game items, can be purchased by spending in-game currency.
Since it is not possible for everyone, players can use gift codes to redeem free rewards sent by Smilegate Megaport to all the players who watch Epic Seven’s livestream on Twitch. Here are the latest Epic Seven livestream gift codes available for you to claim free rewards.
Epic Seven livestream gift codes
In order to collect free rewards by using the livestream gift codes, players can use the following gift codes.
- epic0901gift
Expired codes
- gift4u
- epicseven7
- Adventure
- Arkasus
- Camp
- EpicSevenLike
- Golem
- Legend
- Stigma
How to redeem Epic Seven livestream gift codes
- Open Epic Seven in your device and login with your account.
- Go to the in-game mail section from the upper right corner of the main screen.
- Find the mail having free reward and top the Collect button.
- Type in the code there to claim the reward.