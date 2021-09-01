Epic Seven livestream gift codes (September 2021)

Epic Seven is a popular RPG mobile game in which players will form a squad of four characters and battle against various enemies to proceed in the game. These characters, along with weapons and various other in-game items, can be purchased by spending in-game currency.

Since it is not possible for everyone, players can use gift codes to redeem free rewards sent by Smilegate Megaport to all the players who watch Epic Seven’s livestream on Twitch. Here are the latest Epic Seven livestream gift codes available for you to claim free rewards.

Epic Seven livestream gift codes

Image via Smilegate Megaport

In order to collect free rewards by using the livestream gift codes, players can use the following gift codes.

epic0901gift

Expired codes

gift4u

epicseven7

Adventure

Arkasus

Camp

EpicSevenLike

Golem

Legend

Stigma

How to redeem Epic Seven livestream gift codes

Image via Smilegate Megaport