Even More New Wares request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Choy just can’t seem to catch a break. Tao Hua refuses to do business with him. Lucky for Choy, we are good at negotiating as long as we bring Tao Hua some tasty treats from around the Hisui Region. It is up to you to strike a new deal for more wares. Here is how you complete the Even More New Wares request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will unlock this request after you have completed Choy’s previous two requests and have unlocked the Coronet Highlands location. Talk to Choy and he will complain about Tao Hua again. This time, you need to bring him some Crunchy Salt from the highlands. Time for some searching.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Complete the story to the point where you obtain Sneasler. With Sneasler unlocked, you will be able to climb the cliffs in the highlands with ease. This is good because Crunchy Salt is found along the cliffsides across the area. Climb around the cliffs until you have three pieces of Crunchy Salt and then head back to Jubilife Village and talk to Tao Hua.

Thanks to your negotiation skills (and a little bit of bribery), Tao Hua will agree to give more supplies to Choy. Run back to Choy and give him the good news. He will thank you by adding more wares to his shop.