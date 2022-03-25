Every amiibo that works with Kirby and the Forgotten Land and what they do

Amiibo is an interesting case in many current Nintendo Switch titles. While the company still works the functionality into most of their first-party titles, it has definitely been stripped back and can leave you wondering what figures will even do anything in the games you own. Here is a breakdown of what amiibo you can use in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

From what we have seen, all amiibo that we have tried do at least something in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but none of them change the game drastically. Of course, Kirby, Meta Knight, and King Dedede amiibo (both Smash and Kirby variants) work in the game as well as Waddle Dee. Here is what they do.

Kirby – Drops coins and an extra life

Meta Knight – Coins and speed boost

King Dedede – Coins and attack boost

Waddle Dee – Coins and health potion

Qbby (from Box Boy) – Coins and health item

All others (we tested Smash Fox and Mario series Princess Peach) – Coins and health item

These item drops can be done once per level per amiibo, with up to five different amiibo. Once you reach five, you will have to complete a level before you can scan again. This is handled similarly to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where amiibo would randomly drop a bunch of items for you to grab, but in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, it is simplified much more.