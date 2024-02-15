Every Costume in Princess Peach: Showtime, Ranked

Recommended Videos

Nintendo treated fans to a new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime that includes four new costumes for our favorite princess. The costumes aren’t just fashion accessories but grant Peach different abilities that affect gameplay.

While we wait to actually jump into the game when Princess Peach Showtime comes out on March 22, we’re enjoying watching Peach get all dressed up in her various personas. We’ve had a total of 10 costume reveals for the game thus far, and let’s be honest, we’re more excited to see some of them in action than others. Here’s our ranking of every revealed costume in Princess Peach: Showtime.

10. Cowgirl Peach

Image via Nintendo

For those of us who still aren’t over Toy Story, this costume definitely conjures up Jessie vibes. For me, this costume doesn’t have enough color. It’s almost entirely brown and less fun than some of Peach’s other looks.

Cowgirl Peach has the ability to use a lasso to grab items and enemies on the stage, so gameplay for this costume should at least be fun.

9. Detective Peach

Image via Nintendo

Again, with the mostly-brown vibes on this costume, the Sherlock Holmes-inspired look does weirdly suit Princess Peach. She looks fierce in her little cape and cap, and I love seeing our damsel-in-distress get a chance to use her smarts.

This costume will bring us into a clue-solving gameplay mode that is giving me Detective Pikachu flashbacks.

8. Figure Skater Peach

Image via Nintendo

I want to love this one; I really do. This ice-blue ensemble has Elsa from Frozen vibes, but with the addition of some oddly placed feathers that just throw off the look for me.

The gliding gameplay sounds like a fun time, as Figure Skater Peach will be all about the jumps and spins on the ice while fighting off some sour skaters.

7. Mighty Peach

Image via Nintendo

The futuristic vibes of the Mighty Peach costume are a fun twist for Princess Peach, but some of the other looks are more fun. I love the visor, though.

As Mighty Peach, players will have superhuman strength and use powerful melee moves to battle through an alien onslaught. Definitely sounds like a fun time.

6. Ninja Peach

Image via Nintendo

Seeing Princess Peach ready to sneak into the castle and get up to some hand-to-hand combat is the costume change I didn’t know I needed. I love how different this look is from Peach’s typical all-pink vibe, but it still works in a pop of color with some accessories.

This costume brings on the enemies, and we’ll be using stealth, jumping off walls, and attacking with a pair of kunai.

5. Kung Fu Peach

Image via Nintendo

This look is just too much fun. Kung Fu Peach has immaculate hair and makeup to go with her outfit, and those flaming fists are the icing on the cake. I am such a fan of the braid look on Peach. Who knew?

This game mode involves bringing kung fu fighting to the stage with jabs, kicks and jumps, and I can’t wait to see it in action.

4. Swordfighter Peach

Image via Nintendo

Peach is in her Three Musketeers era with this swordfighter costume, which has the biggest and best hat of all her looks. I adore the jacket and boot combo here, and once again, it’s a refreshing change for Peach.

As Swordfighter Peach, we’ll engage in some stage sword fighting, complete with carefully timed counterattacks.

3. Patissiere Peach

Image via Nintendo

My inner baking game enthusiast is showing here, but I adore the Patissiere Peach costume! Her little braids and that chef’s hat are just too cute, and the checked pattern on her dress is spot-on.

Gameplay with Patissiere Peach is centered on decorating delicious desserts, which isn’t as combat-featured as many of the other costumes. The treats are giant-sized, and I am here for it.

2. Mermaid Peach

Image via Nintendo

Peach heads under the sea with this mermaid costume, and the pearl earrings really complete the look. Everything about this makes my inner Pisces smile, and I’m not the only one if you consider all the hype this newly announced look is getting.

In Mermaid Peach mode, we’ll do some singing and solve some puzzles with the local fishes because what else is a mermaid girl to do?

1. Dashing Thief Peach

Image via Nintendo

That mask, though! Peach is channeling her inner Carmen Sandiago here with the dark brown and red combo, and frankly, it works for her.

As Dashing Thief Peach, we’ll get to do some more sneaking while also disabling locks and using a grappling hook.