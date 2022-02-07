Every crafting recipe in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The ultimate catalog for crafting.

Unlike past installments, much of a player’s success in Pokémon Legends: Arceus relies heavily in which items they have on them. However, even if they short on something significant like Poke Balls or Potions, the items can be crafted as long as trainers own their respective recipes. The game doesn’t guide players as to how to obtain recipes, but it is surely one of the most important things to know in Legends: Arceus.

The most essential recipes in the game can be obtained through leveling up Pokédex entries and getting a new Star Rank — this goes for all ball and potion types. Though, one will notice recipes that craft items used for stat-boosting can mainly be bought in Jubilife Village’s Craftworks store. As there are over 40 recipes to discover, here’s where to find each and what materials they consist of.

Item NameHow to obtain recipeMaterials needed to craft item
Aux EvasionPurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars• Two Doppel Bonnets
• One Candy Truffle
Aux GuardPurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,500 Poké Dollars• Two Iron Barktongue
• One Pep-up Plant
Aux PowerPurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,500 Poké Dollars• Two Swordcap
• One Pep-up Plant
Aux PowerguardPurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars• One Aux Power
• One Aux Guard
• One King’s Leaf
Bean CakePurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars• One Plump Bean
• Cake-Luke Base
Choice DumplingSpeak to the Galaxy researcher in Coronet Highlands’ Lonely Spring• Three Caster Ferns
• One Direshroom
• One Swordcap
• One Hearty Grains
Dire HitPurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars• Two Direshrooms
• One Candy Truffle
Feather BallReach Second Star Rank• One Apricorn
• One Sky Tumblestone
Fine RemedyPurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 3,000 Poké Dollars• One Remedy
• One Pep-up Plant
Full HealPurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 5,000 Poké Dollars• One Cheri Berry
• One Pecha Berry
• One Rawst Berry
• One Appear Berry
Gigaton BallReach Seventh Star Rank• One Apricorn
• Two Black Tumblestones
• Two Iron Chunks
Grain CakePurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars• One Hearty Grain
• One Cake-Lure Base
Great BallReach Third Star Rank• One Apricorn
• One Iron Chunk
• One Tumblestone
Heavy BallReach First Star Rank• One Apricorn
• One Black Tumblestone
Honey CakePurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars• One Dazzling Honey
• One Cake-Lure Base
Hyper Potion Reach Fourth Star Rank• One Super Potion
• One Vivichoke
Jet BallReach Eighth Star Rank• One Apricorn
• Two Sky Tumblestone
• Two Iron Chunks
Jubilife MuffinComplete “The Taste of Home” Request• Two Hearty Grains
• Two Hope Berries
• One Razz Berry
• One Cake-Lure Base
Leaden BallReach Fourth Star Rank• One Apricorn
• One Black Tumblestone
• One Iron Chunk
Max ElixirPurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 25,000 Poké Dollars• One Max Ether
• Two King’s Leaf
Max EtherPurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 5,000 Poké Dollars• One Leppa Berry
• Two Pep-up Plants
Max PotionReach Sixth Star Rank• One Sitrus Berry
• One King’s Leaf
Max RevivePurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 25,000 Poké Dollars• One Revive
• Two King’s Leaf
Mushroom CakeComplete “Mushroom Cake Marketing” Request• One Springy Mushroom
• One Cake-Lure Base
Old GateauSpeak to Taeko in Crimson Mirelands’ Brava Arena• One Plump Bean
• One Dazzling Honey
• One Sootfoot Root
• One Cake-Lure Base
Poké BallObtained through story mission• One Apricorn
• One Tumblestone
Pokéshi DollComplete “Please! Make Me a Pokéshi Doll” Request• Three Wood
PotionObtained through story mission• One Oran Berry
• One Medicinal Leek
RemedyPurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars• Two Bugworts
ReviveObtained through story mission• One Vivichoke
• Two Medicinal Leeks
Salt CakePurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars• One Crunchy Salt
• One Cake-Lure Base
Scatter BangObtained through story• One Pop Pod
• One Caster Fern
Smoke BombObtained through story• One Sootfoot Root
• One Caster Fern
Star PiecePurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 10,000 Poké Dollars• Three Red Shards
• Three Blue Shards
• Three Green Shards
• One Stardust
Stealth SprayObtained through story mission• One Hop Berry
• Three Bugworts
Sticky GlobPurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 20,000 Poké Dollars• One Spoiled Apricorn
• One Ball of Mud
• One Caster Fern
Super PotionReach Second Star Rank• One Potion
• One Pep-up Plant
Superb RemedyPurchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 6,000 Poké Dollars• One Fine Remedy
• One Vivichoke
Swap SnackComplete “Serving Up Swap Snacks” Request• One Candy Truffle
• One Sootfoot Root
• One Springy Mushroom
• One Hopo Berry
Twice-Spiced RadishComplete “The Perfect Pickle Recipe” Request• Two Sand Radishes
• Two Crunchy Salts
• Two Plump Beans
• Two King’s Leaf
Ultra BallReach Sixth Star Rank• One Apricorn
• Two Iron Chunks
• Two Tumblestones
Wing BallReach Fifth Star Rank• One Apricorn
• One Sky Tumblestone
• One Iron Chunk

