Every crafting recipe in Pokemon Legends: Arceus
The ultimate catalog for crafting.
Unlike past installments, much of a player’s success in Pokémon Legends: Arceus relies heavily in which items they have on them. However, even if they short on something significant like Poke Balls or Potions, the items can be crafted as long as trainers own their respective recipes. The game doesn’t guide players as to how to obtain recipes, but it is surely one of the most important things to know in Legends: Arceus.
The most essential recipes in the game can be obtained through leveling up Pokédex entries and getting a new Star Rank — this goes for all ball and potion types. Though, one will notice recipes that craft items used for stat-boosting can mainly be bought in Jubilife Village’s Craftworks store. As there are over 40 recipes to discover, here’s where to find each and what materials they consist of.
|Item Name
|How to obtain recipe
|Materials needed to craft item
|Aux Evasion
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars
|• Two Doppel Bonnets
• One Candy Truffle
|Aux Guard
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,500 Poké Dollars
|• Two Iron Barktongue
• One Pep-up Plant
|Aux Power
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,500 Poké Dollars
|• Two Swordcap
• One Pep-up Plant
|Aux Powerguard
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars
|• One Aux Power
• One Aux Guard
• One King’s Leaf
|Bean Cake
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars
|• One Plump Bean
• Cake-Luke Base
|Choice Dumpling
|Speak to the Galaxy researcher in Coronet Highlands’ Lonely Spring
|• Three Caster Ferns
• One Direshroom
• One Swordcap
• One Hearty Grains
|Dire Hit
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars
|• Two Direshrooms
• One Candy Truffle
|Feather Ball
|Reach Second Star Rank
|• One Apricorn
• One Sky Tumblestone
|Fine Remedy
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 3,000 Poké Dollars
|• One Remedy
• One Pep-up Plant
|Full Heal
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 5,000 Poké Dollars
|• One Cheri Berry
• One Pecha Berry
• One Rawst Berry
• One Appear Berry
|Gigaton Ball
|Reach Seventh Star Rank
|• One Apricorn
• Two Black Tumblestones
• Two Iron Chunks
|Grain Cake
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars
|• One Hearty Grain
• One Cake-Lure Base
|Great Ball
|Reach Third Star Rank
|• One Apricorn
• One Iron Chunk
• One Tumblestone
|Heavy Ball
|Reach First Star Rank
|• One Apricorn
• One Black Tumblestone
|Honey Cake
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars
|• One Dazzling Honey
• One Cake-Lure Base
|Hyper Potion
|Reach Fourth Star Rank
|• One Super Potion
• One Vivichoke
|Jet Ball
|Reach Eighth Star Rank
|• One Apricorn
• Two Sky Tumblestone
• Two Iron Chunks
|Jubilife Muffin
|Complete “The Taste of Home” Request
|• Two Hearty Grains
• Two Hope Berries
• One Razz Berry
• One Cake-Lure Base
|Leaden Ball
|Reach Fourth Star Rank
|• One Apricorn
• One Black Tumblestone
• One Iron Chunk
|Max Elixir
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 25,000 Poké Dollars
|• One Max Ether
• Two King’s Leaf
|Max Ether
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 5,000 Poké Dollars
|• One Leppa Berry
• Two Pep-up Plants
|Max Potion
|Reach Sixth Star Rank
|• One Sitrus Berry
• One King’s Leaf
|Max Revive
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 25,000 Poké Dollars
|• One Revive
• Two King’s Leaf
|Mushroom Cake
|Complete “Mushroom Cake Marketing” Request
|• One Springy Mushroom
• One Cake-Lure Base
|Old Gateau
|Speak to Taeko in Crimson Mirelands’ Brava Arena
|• One Plump Bean
• One Dazzling Honey
• One Sootfoot Root
• One Cake-Lure Base
|Poké Ball
|Obtained through story mission
|• One Apricorn
• One Tumblestone
|Pokéshi Doll
|Complete “Please! Make Me a Pokéshi Doll” Request
|• Three Wood
|Potion
|Obtained through story mission
|• One Oran Berry
• One Medicinal Leek
|Remedy
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars
|• Two Bugworts
|Revive
|Obtained through story mission
|• One Vivichoke
• Two Medicinal Leeks
|Salt Cake
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 1,000 Poké Dollars
|• One Crunchy Salt
• One Cake-Lure Base
|Scatter Bang
|Obtained through story
|• One Pop Pod
• One Caster Fern
|Smoke Bomb
|Obtained through story
|• One Sootfoot Root
• One Caster Fern
|Star Piece
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 10,000 Poké Dollars
|• Three Red Shards
• Three Blue Shards
• Three Green Shards
• One Stardust
|Stealth Spray
|Obtained through story mission
|• One Hop Berry
• Three Bugworts
|Sticky Glob
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 20,000 Poké Dollars
|• One Spoiled Apricorn
• One Ball of Mud
• One Caster Fern
|Super Potion
|Reach Second Star Rank
|• One Potion
• One Pep-up Plant
|Superb Remedy
|Purchase from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for 6,000 Poké Dollars
|• One Fine Remedy
• One Vivichoke
|Swap Snack
|Complete “Serving Up Swap Snacks” Request
|• One Candy Truffle
• One Sootfoot Root
• One Springy Mushroom
• One Hopo Berry
|Twice-Spiced Radish
|Complete “The Perfect Pickle Recipe” Request
|• Two Sand Radishes
• Two Crunchy Salts
• Two Plump Beans
• Two King’s Leaf
|Ultra Ball
|Reach Sixth Star Rank
|• One Apricorn
• Two Iron Chunks
• Two Tumblestones
|Wing Ball
|Reach Fifth Star Rank
|• One Apricorn
• One Sky Tumblestone
• One Iron Chunk