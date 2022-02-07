Every crafting recipe in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Unlike past installments, much of a player’s success in Pokémon Legends: Arceus relies heavily in which items they have on them. However, even if they short on something significant like Poke Balls or Potions, the items can be crafted as long as trainers own their respective recipes. The game doesn’t guide players as to how to obtain recipes, but it is surely one of the most important things to know in Legends: Arceus.

The most essential recipes in the game can be obtained through leveling up Pokédex entries and getting a new Star Rank — this goes for all ball and potion types. Though, one will notice recipes that craft items used for stat-boosting can mainly be bought in Jubilife Village’s Craftworks store. As there are over 40 recipes to discover, here’s where to find each and what materials they consist of.

