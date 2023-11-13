Every Eevee Day 2023 Celebration in Pokemon Games: Scarlet & Violet, Sleep, & Pokemon GO

This November, Pokemon is celebrating adorable, versatile fan favorite Eevee with several Eevee Day events across multiple games. This means that trainers will have a variety of options to celebrate Eevee in 2023.

Eevee is popular in part because it’s so darn cute but also because it can evolve into many different types, making it a versatile addition to your collection. Personally, I like to build whole teams of Eeveelutions in every game I play, and the upcoming Eevee Day celebrations are an exciting opportunity to make those dreams a reality. Let’s take a look at all the different ways Pokemon is celebrating Eevee Day 2023 so you can take part regardless of which game is your preferred way to catch ’em all.

When is Eevee Day 2023 in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Eevee Day 2023 in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will take place on November 17, 2023, starting at midnight UTC to 23:59 UTC on November 20.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Eevee Day Details

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is celebrating Eevee Day with several days of Eevee Mass Outbreaks.

The outbreaks will take place across both the Paldea and Kitakami regions, so there will be plenty of chances to snag enough Eevees to build your Eeveelution army, whether you’re still in the base game or working your way through Teal Mask in anticipation of the upcoming DLC.

Eevee that show up during these mass outbreaks will also have a higher chance to feature the following marks with about as much variety as its evolution options:

Excited

Jittery

Intense

Intellectual

Flustered

Calmness

Unsure

When is Eevee Day 2023 in Pokemon Sleep?

In Pokemon Sleep, Eevee is getting its own week, with Eevee Week 2023 starting on November 20th and running through the end of the research week on November 26th. That means a full week of sleep research with an emphasis on Eevee and the full crew of evolutionary possibilities.

Pokemon Sleep Eevee Day Details

Image via Sleep Button

Eevee Week 2023 in Pokemon Sleep will feature increased spawns of Eevee and its many evolutionary forms. Players will have a greater chance of encountering these Pokemon even if they have a different sleep style from you, which is good news for those of us who are always dozing. Eevee will have the greatest chance of showing up, but there will be more spawns of its evolutionary forms as well.

In addition to the extra chances to come across Eevee, players will also be able to purchase special Eevee Week bundles from the in-game shop. These special bundles will come in three sizes (small, medium, and large) with a variety of biscuits, Eevee candy, and incense.

When is Eevee Day 2023 in Pokemon GO?

Right now, the only confirmed Eevee-centric event will take place in Japan from November 25th-December 10th. So far, no announcements about any Eevee-centered events in Pokemon GO for other countries have been made.

Pokemon GO Eevee Day 2023 Details

Screenshot via Gamepur

One of the new routes being introduced for Japanese Pokemon GO fans in the Asakusa area will be a “Fun Route” that features increased spawns of Eevee. Players in this region will be able to follow this route to encounter Eevee more frequently.

For those of us who love Eevee, seeing it feature so prominently is always an exciting time. Mark your calendars for November 17th-20th because we’ll be busy catching Eevee to evolve into all the versions this week.