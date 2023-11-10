Pokémon Sleep Eevee Week: Dates, All Bonuses, & More

Now that Pokemon Sleep has been out for a few months, we’re starting to see more events pop up in the game. The latest event announcement is an entire week focused on a highly requested Pokemon, Eevee and its many evolutions.

Pokemon Sleep announced via Twitter that they would host an Eevee Week event later this month, in which players would have an increased chance to encounter Eevee and its many different forms in the app. If the responses are any indication, this is something that Pokemon Sleep fans are excited to see, and as a bit Eevee fan myself, I’m right there with you. Let’s cover all the basics so you can get ready for Eevee Week in Pokemon Sleep.

When is Eevee Week in Pokemon Sleep?

Eevee Week in Pokemon Sleep begins on November 20th. Select Button hasn’t posted the official end date yet, but if past patterns hold true, the event will most likely run through the end of the sleep week when you switch to a new research location.

What Bonuses Are Featured in Eevee Week in Pokemon Sleep?

During Eevee Week, trainers will have an increased chance to encounter Eevee during their daily sleep research, giving them an opportunity to study its sleep styles and recruit it to their helper team.

Eevee’s evolutions will also show up to nap near Snorlax more often. With eight varieties to choose from, that’s a lot of sleep styles to log and a lot of biscuits to recruit these Pokemon to your helper team, so it could make for an exciting week of research.

The X (formerly Twitter) post also confirmed that we will see Eevee incense as a reward during Eevee week to help attract even more of the polymorph Pokemon. This also suggests we may get some special missions to earn additional rewards similar to those we saw during the Halloween event last month.

Since Eevee evolves using stones for most of its forms in Pokemon Sleep, it will be interesting to see if any special missions involve drops of these items to help trainers add the whole family to their helper team.

Previous events like Good Sleep Day and the Halloween Event have also featured special event bundles in the in-game shop, so it’s possible we’ll see something like that for Eevee Week as well.

Can Eevee and Its Evolutions Be Shiny in Pokemon Sleep?

With more Pokemon appearing, the chance of seeing a Shiny is always a little bit better. So you may be wondering can Eevee and the Eeveelution team be Shiny in Pokemon Sleep? The answer is yes! There are Shiny versions of all nine Pokemon in the game, and the initial post about the event confirms we’ll get a chance to find Shinies throughout Eevee Week.

While there aren’t a ton of details about Eevee Week just yet, what we do know has me excited for the week of November 20. I’m dreaming of an entire team of Eeveelutions to help gather berries and snacks for Snorlax.