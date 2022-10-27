Every Formable Nation in Victoria 3 and their requirements
Find all the countries that you can make.
Nothing is more satisfying than starting as a weak country and forming some incredible kingdom or empire. Most Victoria 3 players will strive to do this with most minor countries or with some of the greater powers. However, most formable nations in Victoria 3 require the player to have a specific culture to create. Once you have that culture, you can easily find the regional requirements needed to make that country in the Cultures tab. So, here are all the formable nations in Victoria 3 for you to find and experiment with.
All formable countries in Victoria 3
There are currently 45 formidable nations in Victoria 3. We have decided to include only the countries that don’t exist at the start date since knowing that you can form the USA when it already exists is pointless.
Here is a list of every formable nation in Victoria 3, along with their required culture:
|Nation
|Type
|Rank
|Cultures
|Aotearoa
|Unrecognized Country
|Empire
|Māori
|Arabia
|Unrecognized Country
|Empire
|Mashriqi, Bedouin, Misri, Yemenite
|Australia
|Colonial Country
|Kingdom
|Australian
|Baluchistan
|Unrecognized Country
|Kingdom
|Baluchi
|Byzantium
|Recognized
|Empire
|Greek
|Canada
|Colonial Country
|Kingdom
|Anglo-Canadian, Franco-Canadian
|Confederate States of America (Confederate State of America, Confederated Sovereigns of America, Communist States of America, Confederate Synods of America)
|Colonial Country
|Kingdom
|Dixie
|Costa Rica
|Colonial Country
|Principality
|Central American
|Czechoslovakia
|Recognized
|Kingdom
|Czech, Slovak
|Danubian State
|Recognized
|Empire
|Hungarian, Romanian, Croatian, Czech, Slovak, Slovene
|El Salvador
|Colonial Country
|Principality
|Central American
|England
|Recognized
|Kingdom
|English
|Ethiopia
|Unrecognized Country
|Empire
|Amhara, Oromo, Tigray
|Free States of America
|Colonial Country
|Kingdom
|Yankee
|Germany (German Empire)
|Recognized
|Empire
|North German, South German
|Gran Colombia
|Recognized
|Empire
|North Andean
|Guatemala
|Colonial Country
|Principality
|Central American
|Hindustan
|Unrecognized Country
|Empire
|Avadhi, Sindi, Kannada, Bengali
|Honduras
|Colonial Country
|Principality
|Central American
|Iberia
|Recognized
|Empire
|Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese, Basque, Galician
|India
|Recognized
|Hegemony
|Assamese, Avadhi, Baluchi, Bengali, Bihari, Gujarati, Kanauji, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Panjabi, Pashtun, Rajput, Sindi, Tamil, Telegu
|Indonesia (Majapahit, Srivijaya)
|Recognized
|Empire
|Balinese, Batak, Bornean, Dayak, Javan, Malay, Moluccan, Sumatran
|Ireland
|Recognized
|Kingdom
|Irish
|Italy (Kingdom of Heaven)
|Recognized
|Empire
|North Italian, South Italian
|Laos
|Unrecognized Country
|Kingdom
|Lao
|Mali
|Unrecognized Country
|Kingdom
|Bambara, Fulbe
|Nicaragua
|Colonial Country
|Principality
|Central American
|North German Federation
|Recognized
|Kingdom
|North German
|Poland
|Recognized
|Kingdom
|Polish
|Poland-Lithuania
|Recognized
|Empire
|Polish, Lithuanian
|Romania
|Recognized
|Kingdom
|Romanian
|Scandinavia (Kalmar Union, Fennoscandia)
|Recognized
|Empire
|Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Icelandic
|South German Federation
|Recognized
|Kingdom
|South German
|Turkestan
|Unrecognized Country
|Empire
|Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Kazakh, Turkmen, Tajik, Uighur
|United Baltic Provinces
|Recognized
|Kingdom
|Latvian, Estonian, Lithuanian
|West Indies
|Colonial Country
|Kingdom
|Afro-Caribbean
|Yemen
|Unrecognized Country
|Principality
|Yemenite, Bedouin
|Yugoslavia
|Recognized
|Empire
|Serbian, Croatian, Slovene, Bosniak
|Zimbabwe
|Unrecognized Country
|Kingdom
|Shona, Nguni