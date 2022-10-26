All Trade Goods and their categories in Victoria 3

In Victoria 3 it is the global market that makes the world go around. And the global market is made up of Trade Goods that represent natural and manufactured resources, as well as some tangible services that can impact the cash flow. Their availability and demand across the globe dictate their price, while their usage dictates the prestige your country accrues from producing or using the resource. All trade goods in the game fall under one of the four broad categories. In this article, we will explain which goods belong to which category in Victoria 3 and list all of their base values in both money and prestige. This can help you make an informed decision on which goods to focus on and develop as you progress through the game.

Categories of goods in Victoria 3

There are four categories of Trade Goods in Victoria 3. All of them have a different demand from different Pops in the game. You can check on each Pop individually to see how much of a certain good category they want to subsist, or how much they need to transition to a different Pop type.

  • Staple Goods: These represent the everyday needs for people to live. This includes their food, firewood, basic clothes, and more. Poor and Middle strata of Pops will usually look to buy these off the market, while the Rich Pops will look for their Luxury equivalents. If your country is mostly populated by poor Pops, access to these goods will help to keep them happy.
  • Luxury Goods: These goods are the ‘chase items’ for your Pops. Most can’t afford them, but those that can will pay handsomely for them. This includes luxuries such as fine food, tea, coffee, wine, luxury clothing and furniture, and more. If you’re looking to empower the Middle class or profit off of Rich Pops, then these goods would be your entry point.
  • Industrial Goods: These goods represent both the raw resources needed for manufacture such as coal, iron, lead, etc, as well as the various tools and machines that your factories will use to produce other goods for your country. If you don’t produce some of these goods, you will soon be finding yourself scouring the Import market to get them.
  • Military Goods: This specialized category is all about tools of warfare. It is a very narrow category with only a few goods that represent arms and ammo, as well as ships and some advanced vehicles like tanks and planes. While their types don’t change much over the course of the game, their value and stats will be most affected by advancing technologies.

All types of Trade Goods in Victoria 3 by category

Staple Goods

Trade GoodBase ValuePrestige FactorTraded Quantity
Clothes£30 415
Fabric£20320
Fish£20320
Furniture£30415
Grain£20320
Groceries£30415
Paper£30415
Wood£20320

Staple Goods also include a few special “goods” that represent several intangibles. They lack a measurable traded quantity that other goods possess. These are:

  • Electricity: Base cost £30, 5 prestige factor.
  • Services: Base cost £30, 3 prestige factor.
  • Transportation: Base cost £30, 4 prestige factor.

Luxury Goods

Trade GoodBase ValuePrestige FactorTraded Quantity
Automobiles£100108
Coffee£5041
Fine Art£200155
Fruit£3045
Liquor£30415
Luxury Clothes£60101
Luxury Furniture£60101
Meat£30415
Opium£5041
Porcelain£7051
Radios£80101
Sugar£30415
Tea£5041
Telephones£70101
Tobacco£4041
Wine£5051

Luxury Goods also include one special “good” that represents the monetary minting potential of a country in the form of mined Gold. It doesn’t have a traded quantity like other goods but has a base cost of £100 and a prestige factor of 5.

Industrial Goods

Trade GoodBase ValuePrestige FactorTraded Quantity
Clippers£6057
Coal£30515
Dye£4051
Engines£60108
Explosives£50108
Fertilizer£30515
Glass£4051
Hardwood£4051
Iron£4051
Lead£4051
Oil£4051
Rubber£4051
Silk£4051
Steamers£7057
Steel£5051
Sulfur£5051
Tools£4051

Military Goods

Trade GoodBase ValuePrestige FactorTraded Quantity
Aeroplanes£80106
Ammunition£5051
Artillery£7057
Ironclads£80105
Man-o-Wars£7055
Small Arms£6051
Tanks£80106

