Every HUT Synergy in NHL 22 – Full list
Add up the points.
Much like in previous installments of the NHL franchise, Synergies will play a pivotal role with regards to how you build your squad in Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT). For those who might be new to HUT, each card has at least one special Synergy in NHL 22. A Synergy is an ability that, when active, positively affects the players and the attributes of the cards that have it. For example, if Evgeni Malkin has the Thief synergy, he will receive all the attribute boosts related to it, should that be active on the squad.
So, what are the Synergies for NHL 22? Let’s take a look.
Light the Lamp
- +3 Balance
- +3 Hand-Eye
- +3 Offensive Awareness
- +2 Wrist Shot Accuracy
Thief
- +5 Defensive Awareness
- +5 Faceoffs
- +1 Slap Shot Power
- +5 Stick Checking
Workhorse
- +2 Acceleration
- +3 Endurance
- +2 Puck Control
- +5 Strength
Wingman
- +2 Acceleration
- +4 Defensive Awareness
- +4 Discipline
- +4 Passing
Bombarded
- +4 Aggression
- +4 Discipline
- +2 Slap Shot Accuracy
- +2 Slap Shot Power
Gladiator
- +2 Balance
- +3 Body Checking
- +3 Shot Blocking
- +2 Wrist Shot Power
Protector
- +4 Defensive Awareness
- +4 Deking
- +4 Shot Blocking
- +2 Slap Shot Accuracy
Apple Sauce
- +2 Hand-Eye
- +4 Passing
- +4 Stick Checking
- +2 Wrist Shot Accuracy
Distributor
- +3 Durability
- +3 Passing
- +3 Puck Control
- +2 Speed
Booming Shot
- +3 Agility
- +3 Body Checking
- +2 Slap Shot Power
- +3 Strength
Heart and Soul
- +3 Balance
- +3 Endurance
- +3 Faceoffs
- +3 Shot Blocking
Fly the Zone
- +4 Durability
- +2 Faceoffs
- +4 Offensive Awareness
- +2 Speed
Magician
- +3 Agility
- +3 Deking
- +3 Durability
- +2 Puck Control
Spark
- +2 Acceleration
- +4 Body Checking
- +2 Deking
- +4 Strength
Well Rounded
- +2 Endurance
- +3 Defensive Awareness
- +3 Offensive Awareness
- +2 Wrist Shot Power
Buzzing
- +3 Agility
- +3 Hand-Eye
- +1 Speed
- +3 Stick Checking
You will need five points towards a Synergy, in order to activate it. You can check how many points a card adds towards a Synergy via the Player Info screen. Click either the right stick (for Xbox) or the right analog stick (for PlayStation) to check the player info.
One last note on Synergies: for NHL 22, team Synergies have been eliminated. So, if you have an active Synergy, the players who have that particular one on the card will be eligible for an attribute boost.