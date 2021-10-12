Every HUT Synergy in NHL 22 – Full list

Much like in previous installments of the NHL franchise, Synergies will play a pivotal role with regards to how you build your squad in Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT). For those who might be new to HUT, each card has at least one special Synergy in NHL 22. A Synergy is an ability that, when active, positively affects the players and the attributes of the cards that have it. For example, if Evgeni Malkin has the Thief synergy, he will receive all the attribute boosts related to it, should that be active on the squad.

So, what are the Synergies for NHL 22? Let’s take a look.

Light the Lamp

+3 Balance

+3 Hand-Eye

+3 Offensive Awareness

+2 Wrist Shot Accuracy

Thief

+5 Defensive Awareness

+5 Faceoffs

+1 Slap Shot Power

+5 Stick Checking

Workhorse

+2 Acceleration

+3 Endurance

+2 Puck Control

+5 Strength

Wingman

+2 Acceleration

+4 Defensive Awareness

+4 Discipline

+4 Passing

Bombarded

+4 Aggression

+4 Discipline

+2 Slap Shot Accuracy

+2 Slap Shot Power

Gladiator

+2 Balance

+3 Body Checking

+3 Shot Blocking

+2 Wrist Shot Power

Protector

+4 Defensive Awareness

+4 Deking

+4 Shot Blocking

+2 Slap Shot Accuracy

Apple Sauce

+2 Hand-Eye

+4 Passing

+4 Stick Checking

+2 Wrist Shot Accuracy

Distributor

+3 Durability

+3 Passing

+3 Puck Control

+2 Speed

Booming Shot

+3 Agility

+3 Body Checking

+2 Slap Shot Power

+3 Strength

Heart and Soul

+3 Balance

+3 Endurance

+3 Faceoffs

+3 Shot Blocking

Fly the Zone

+4 Durability

+2 Faceoffs

+4 Offensive Awareness

+2 Speed

Magician

+3 Agility

+3 Deking

+3 Durability

+2 Puck Control

Spark

+2 Acceleration

+4 Body Checking

+2 Deking

+4 Strength

Well Rounded

+2 Endurance

+3 Defensive Awareness

+3 Offensive Awareness

+2 Wrist Shot Power

Buzzing

+3 Agility

+3 Hand-Eye

+1 Speed

+3 Stick Checking

You will need five points towards a Synergy, in order to activate it. You can check how many points a card adds towards a Synergy via the Player Info screen. Click either the right stick (for Xbox) or the right analog stick (for PlayStation) to check the player info.

One last note on Synergies: for NHL 22, team Synergies have been eliminated. So, if you have an active Synergy, the players who have that particular one on the card will be eligible for an attribute boost.