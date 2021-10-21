How to change HUT synergies in NHL 22

HUT synergies can take a good card into a great card. But did you know that in some cases, you can actually change the synergy of a particular card in NHL 22? If you’re wondering whether you can do this for one of your favorite player items, we have you covered. Let’s take a look at which cards have changeable synergies, and what you need to get a brand new one in HUT.

First off, we should note that most cards, and all base cards, have a fixed synergy and/or synergies. The only cards that do have the option to change synergies are Master Set Players (MSPs), X-Factor, and Power-Up Icon cards.

Screenshot from Gamepur

To change a HUT synergy, go to the Player Info page of said player item. This can be done by selecting a card and pressing down on R/R3. Then scroll down to the Synergy listed in the player profile.

Once you’ve done that, hit X/Square to customize the synergy you want to. Then, take a look and choose from the available options. Keep in mind that in some cases, you might not be able to change a synergy unless you have reached a certain Tier. You can learn about how to upgrade Tiers by clicking our explainer guide down below.

