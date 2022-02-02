Everything included in the MLB The Show 22 MVP Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition

Batter up because it’s almost time to score a home run and take it to third base in MLB The Show 22. Because the new season in video game baseball is upon us, PlayStation has announced the contents of the MLB The Show 22 MVP Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition.

MVP Edition contents

Image via PlayStation Bloghe

First up is the MVP Edition. This package will include both the PS4 (disc) and PS5 (digital voucher) versions of the title, as well as a limited edition steel book designed by Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki, four days of early access, double daily login rewards, one diamond choice pack, two gold choice packs, ten The Show Packs, one ballplayer pack, one cover athlete themed bat skin, one cover athlete profile banner, and 10,000 stubs.

Digital Deluxe Edition contents

The Digital Deluxe Edition has no physical content but will likely be worth it to any MLB The Show fan as it provides more packs overall than the MVP Edition. It includes the game on both PS4 and PS5, four days early access, one diamond choice pack, one cover athlete diamond choice pack, five gold choice packs, 20 The Show packs, one ballplayer pack double daily reward, one cover athlete themed bat sin, one cover athlete profile banner, and 25,000 stubs.

Incentives

If you decide to preorder either package, you’ll get an extra Gold Choice Pack that you can use in the game. PlayStation will also donate $1 for every MVP and Digital Deluxe Edition sold to the Jackie Robinson Foundation, which offers college scholarship programs.

MLB The Show 2022 will be available to play for early access owners on April 1. Everyone else will get to play the ball game on April 4.