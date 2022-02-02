MLB The Show 22 Collector’s Edition gets amazing art from Afro Samurai creator

It was only a few days ago that LA Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani was revealed as the MLB The Show 22 cover athlete. What’s more, a manga rendition of his likeness will grace the cover of the game’s MVP Edition.

As revealed on the PlayStation Blog, Afro Samurai writer and illustrator Takashi Okazaki has drawn Ohtani in his energetic style for the special edition of the game. “Shohei is a big fan of manga and anime,” says PlayStation, and likewise, Okazaki is “a huge fan of Ohtani.” It sounds like a perfect match, and it resulted in one of the coolest MLB The Show covers ever. Check it out:

Image via PlayStation

Buying the physical MVP Edition means having that artwork on your shelf, but it comes with the same bonuses as the Digital Deluxe Edition — an assortment of various Diamond, Gold Choice, and player packs, plus skins and in-game currency. Both editions will also get you into the game’s early access period, which kicks off on Friday, April 1. Everyone else has to wait for the regular release date on Tuesday, April 5.

MLB The Show is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. There hasn’t been an MLB game on a Nintendo platform in some time, and it’ll also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Luckily, it supports cross-play too.