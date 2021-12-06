Will MLB The Show 22 be on the Nintendo Switch?

It’s been a long time since a Nintendo console has had an official MLB simulation game. No such game has been offered on the Nintendo Switch since its launch in 2017. And in fact, you would go back nearly a decade to 2012 since the last one of its kind, with the Wii release of MLB 2K12. Will the streak end in time for MLB The Show 22? Let’s go over what we know so far.

But before we get into the info, let’s take a trip back in time.

In December 2019, Major League Baseball, along with the Major League Baseball Players Association, and Sony announced a multi-year agreement to extend the partnership between the parties. The announcement noted that the agreement will allow the MLB The Show franchise to continue, but with a change. In the same release, MLBPA and Sony stated that MLB The Show will be brought to “console platforms beyond PlayStation platforms as early as 2021.”

This announcement confirmed that MLB The Show’s time as a PlayStation-exclusive title would be coming to an end, and let’s just say that Nintendo had no problem stirring the pot upon the joint statement. Shortly after its release, the Nintendo of America Twitter account teased that MLB The Show might soon be headed to users in the near future.

The exclusivity of the MLB The Show franchise on PlayStation platforms did officially end in 2021, with the release of MLB The Show 21. The title was made available for the Xbox family of consoles for the first time ever, but Nintendo Switch did not luck out.

Will this change for MLB The Show 22? We don’t know as of this writing. We will have more details once Sony makes information available. However, we don’t know much about 22, including a release date, nor a cover athlete. This guide will be updated to reflect any future changes.