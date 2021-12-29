Everything you need to know about Seeker’s Perks and Ultimate in Super People

Seeker is a unique class within Super People. They rely on gadgets and abilities to hone in on where enemies are, then surprise them with a well-placed ambush. The Seeker is also one of the few classes that is made for a lone wolf in Super People.

Perks

Major Damage Increase – SMG Class Level 1: +10% Damage Level 2: +15% Damage Level 3: +20% Damage



All classes within Super People have a Specialized Weapon class, which ranks up and offers them more damage for a specific weapon. Bear in mind that while the weapon may change from match to match, the weapon class stays the same.

Cover Fire: Right Level 1: 70% Increase in leaning angle and leaning speed when leaning towards the right. Level 2: +20% Defense when leaning. Level 3: +20% Damage when leaning.



Seeker’s gain a damage and defense buff while peeking around cover, and they can peek faster than most while this perk is active.

Border Control Level 1: Damage and Defense increased up to 10% the closer you are to the Ice Storm Level 2: Damage and Defense increased up to 15% the closer you are to the Ice Storm Level 3: Damage and Defense increased up to 20% the closer you are to the Ice Storm



Border Control gives Seekers an idea of where they could play; players fleeing the Ice Storm make for easy targets, especially when paired with Hostiles Detected.

Homeground: Mountain Level 1: +5% Damage while taking cover behind trees or in rocky terrain (Cooldown: 1 second) Level 2: +7% Damage while taking cover behind trees or in rocky terrain (Cooldown: 1 second) Level 3: +10% Damage while taking cover behind trees or in rocky terrain (Cooldown: 1 second)



Homeground stacks with Border Control, meaning players with both perks full intermittently have +30% damage.

Projectile Tracking Level 1: You can see the trajectory of Throwables. Level 2: -25% Damage received from Throwables. Level 3: -50% Damage received from Throwables.



Note that this perk only allows Seekers to see thrown items, such as Tomahawks, grenades, and the like.

Hostiles Detected! Level 1: Locate a single enemy closest to you within a 50 meter radius (Cooldown: 80 seconds) Level 2: Locate a single enemy closest to you within a 50 meter radius (Cooldown: 70 seconds) Level 3: Locate a single enemy closest to you within a 50 meter radius (Cooldown: 60 seconds)



Pairing Hostiles Detected with Heartbeat makes enemies easy pickings before they know you’re there. If you are planning on getting the jump on an enemy, ensure you’re walking and limiting noise made.

Landing Zone Scan Level 1: Located enemies that have landed near your own landing zone for 5 minutes. Level 2: +5% movement speed. Level 3: +10% movement speed.



Landing Zone Scan is active when you initially jump, and sweeps a wide area around your landing zone for hostile presences. The data isn’t pinpoint accurate, but it’s more than enough to give you a general direction of where to look.

Heartbeat Sensor Level 1: Heartbeat Sensor acquired in Slot 4. Level 2: +10 meters Heartbeat Sensor detection range. Level 3: +20 meters Heartbeat Sensor detection range.



Heartbeat Sensor requires players to put away there weapons, and the screen darkens while the character focuses on the sensor. The tradeoff is that Seekers can use the device to find enemies through walls, or hills.

Molotov Traps Level 1: Upgrades Molotov Cocktails into Molotov Traps (explodes automatically when enemies are nearby. Maximum of 2 deployable traps). Gain 2 Molotov Cocktails and increase backpack weight capacity. Level 2: 3 Deployable Traps and +1 meter trigger radius. Level 3: 5 Deployable Traps and +2 meter trigger radius.



Molotov Traps are thrown, not placed. This invites their usage to throwing them inside of buildings that enemies may soon be visiting. Be cautious: the Molotov Trap is noticeable by enemies, so it’s best to place them in un-looted buildings with a lot of clutter.

Ultimate – Quick Slide Do three quick slides for eight seconds (Cooldown: 60 seconds)



Quick Slide gives Seekers an eight second window where they can slide up to three times. The effect ends after either criteria is met. The Quick Slide is fast: use this to quickly close the distance between yourself and an enemy while dodging enemy fire.