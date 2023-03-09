Evil Hunter Tycoon codes (March 2023)

When there is evil afoot, you need a hero to track it down. In Evil Hunter Tycoon, you can create a team of heroes dedicated to tracking down the evil monsters of the world. You have to manage your team, making sure they’re equipped with the best possible gear, which takes a steady stream of cash.

To make more money, you can redeem the codes below. These codes can only be redeemed once, but they will net you valuable rewards that will help you in your quest against evil. Like in other mobile titles such as Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars, these codes won’t last forever so be sure to redeem them as soon as you can.

All Evil Hunter Tycoon codes

Evil Hunter Tycoon codes (Working)

These are the current codes for Evil Hunter Tycoon.

3YNEWUPDATE — Reward: Summon Looting Owl

— Reward: Summon Looting Owl NEWBOSSGZIO — Reward: Free 300 Gems

— Reward: Free 300 Gems URMYVALENTINE2 — Reward: Free 200 Gems

— Reward: Free 200 Gems URMYVALENTINE1 — Reward: Free 5 Shiny Coins

— Reward: Free 5 Shiny Coins 600WONDERFUL1 — Reward: 3 Arcane Hunters Invitations

— Reward: 3 Arcane Hunters Invitations 600WONDERFUL2 — Reward: Free 200 Gems

Evil Hunter Tycoon codes (Expired)

These are all the codes for Evil Hunter Tycoon that have expired.

DEVSRGAMERS

CONGRATS6M

HAPPYRABBIT

THANKUCHIEF

HELLOZIO

How to redeem codes for Evil Hunter Tycoon

Unlike other mobile games, you don’t actually redeem codes for Evil Hunter Tycoon in the game. You need to follow these steps:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the Coupon Redemption page set up by the developers Enter the code you wish to redeem On the next page, type in your User Code and click Redeem Open the Evil Hunter Tycoon app and check your in-game mail. It may take a few hours, but the rewards should show up in your mailbox for you to redeem

How do I get more codes for Evil Hunter Tycoon?

New codes for Evil Hunter Tycoon are usually released when the developers update the game, so your best bet to find new codes is to follow their social media accounts. Follow Super Planet Games on Twitter for new announcements and join the game’s official Discord server to connect with other players and find out about upcoming updates before they happen.

Why won’t my Evil Hunter Tycoon codes work?

Like many other mobile games, codes for Evil Hunter Tycoon don’t last very long. They usually expire after a few weeks, so chances are the code you’re trying has already been removed from the game. If you’re sure that it should be working, be sure that you’re typing them carefully into the text box on the redemption page. They’re not case-sensitive, but it is easy to accidentally copy an empty space at the end of the code, which will cause it to register as invalid.

How do I find my user code in Evil Hunter Tycoon?

To redeem any codes for Evil Hunter Tycoon, you need to find your user code. To do this, you’ll need to load up the app and click on the Settings button near the top right corner of the screen. You’ll recognize it from the Cog Wheel icon. In the Settings menu, you’ll see a button that says User Code in the top left corner. Click on it and you will see your unique user code. We suggest writing it down before redeeming multiple codes, as you’ll have to enter it after each one and you’ll need it handy.

What kind of game is Evil Hunter Tycoon?

In a world that is overrun with evil, a group of heroes has stood up to protect people. Evil Hunter Tycoon lets you guide a group of these heroes. You collect resources, build your headquarters, and purchase new equipment for them to keep them alive as they dive into dungeons and battle monsters at your behest. You can join a guild and team up with other players to increase your odds of success or go it alone if you don’t mind slightly slower progress.