Fastest way to level your Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Like any RPG, there will come a point in Pokémon Legends: Arceus where you’ll need to grind experience to level up your Pokémon. This might be because you’re trying to get a certain Pokémon to evolve or because you just need your team to be a bit stronger in later portions of the game. We’ll go over a few of the fastest ways to level your Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

A great way to level up your Pokémon team is engaging Alpha Pokémon in the wild. Alpha Pokémon not only grant a fair share of experience points when you capture or defeat them, but they also often drop Exp. Candy. These candies come in different sizes (small, medium, and large) and feeding them to your Pokémon will give them instant experience. You can also buy Exp. Candy directly from Bonn outside of Galaxy Hall, though be warned that they’re extremely pricey.

In the post-game, Alpha Pokémon are still a useful way to farm experience, and you’ll now be able to take on most that you’ve stumbled across in earlier areas as well as more dangerous Alpha Pokémon that are around your post-game level (which will likely be in the mid-60s). However, there’s another method to score a huge amount of experience for your team by battling in the Training Grounds.

Speak to Ingo outside of the Training Grounds and he’ll offer to call in trainers to battle with you. All of these trainers make good opponents but the fastest way to get a big boost of experience is by selecting “see more options” and then challenging Ingo himself because he’s the most difficult trainer to face.

Ingo’s team consists of high-level Pokémon with wide type coverage:

Alakazam (Lv. 67) [Psychic]

Machamp (Lv. 67) [Fighting]

Probopass (Lv. 67) [Rock/Steel]

Magnezone (Lv. 67) [Electric/Steel]

Tangrowth (Lv. 67) [Grass]

Gliscor (Lv. 68) [Ground/Flying]

Be sure to bring plenty of potions and revives as your first few times battling Ingo can be rough. There’s no specific Pokémon you’ll need to take down Ingo’s team, though a few type weaknesses overlap. Pokémon that know offensive Flying, Fire, or Bug-type moves will be especially effective against a few members of his team.

Defeating Ingo will give around roughly 12-16,000 experience points depending on the levels of your Pokémon and their usage in battle. Provided your type matchups are good and your levels are high, your battle with Ingo can be finished within five minutes and you can re-challenge Ingo as much as you want. A great way to get your lower-leveled Pokémon up to higher levels is by putting them in your party before challenging Ingo; even if they don’t participate in the battle, the game’s experience sharing mechanic will ensure they get rewarded after your victory.