How to defeat Alpha Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Alpha Pokémon are much stronger than traditional Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These challenging foes are the top tier of their habitat, which makes them much more aggressive. If you see one in the wild, you’ll want to consider what Pokémon you have on you and think about how to best take them down. Defeating an Alpha Pokémon will not be easy. Here’s what you need to know about defeating Alpha Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

While an Alpha Pokémon is much larger and more robust than the regular Pokémon around it, they are still Pokémon, and they have the same weaknesses and strengths as their normal forms. When fighting an Alpha Pokémon, use your best Pokémon and consider all of the weaknesses of the one you’re about to fight. If you can capitalize on these weaknesses, you should defeat them. Outside of beating them in a battle, there is no other way to try and defeat or catch these Pokémon.

Unfortunately, before battling an Alpha Pokémon, you won’t be able to see its level to give you a good idea if you’re Pokémon are prepared to fight it or not. Therefore, it’s always a good idea to prepare a smoke bomb to remove yourself from the situation or try to run away so your Pokémon don’t faint. However, if you’re able to get an Alpha Pokémon low in a fight, you do have a chance of catching it. But the chances of catching it are pretty low.