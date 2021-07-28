FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Wilfried Zaha SBC – Requirements and solutions
A big win for Zaha.
The FIFA 21 FUTTIES Fan Vote has concluded, and Crystal Palace midfielder Wilfried Zaha goes home with the victory. To commemorate the outcome of the fan vote, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new 95 OVR player item of Zaha, and this card is available via a new SBC. So, what do you need to do to complete this Squad Building Challenge? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete FUTTIES Wilfried Zaha SBC
To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete 12 lineups. The lineups for the 12 are as follows:
Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Gold Players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack
Rare Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Player Quality – Min. Gold
- Rare players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack
77-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 77
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack
78-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 78
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack
78-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 78
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Gold Pack
79-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 79
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Gold Pack
80-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 80
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Gold Pack
80-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 80
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Gold Pack
81-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 81
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Gold Players Pack
82-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Premium Gold Pack
83-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack
Solutions
There are a lot of lineups for this SBC, so we hope that you stocked up on cards from throughout the year that can be used as SBC fodder. For the first nine parts, all you’ll really need to do is to fill those lineups with lower OVR cards until the requirements are met. Nothing should get too crazy until the 10th or 11th lineup, but even those portions are pretty manageable.
In total, you will most likely need around 380,000 Coins worth of cards in order to complete the Zaha SBC. If you need help with the latter portions of this challenge, here are some solutions that could get you out of a jam:
82-Rated Squad
- LST: ST Sebastien Haller (81 OVR)
- RST: ST Eran Zahavi (81 OVR)
- LM: LW David Neres (80 OVR)
- RM: RW Anthony (79 OVR)
- LCM: CM Davy Klaassen (77 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (82 OVR)
83-Rated Squad
- LST: CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR)
- RST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- LM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Neto (82 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- MCAM: CM Allan (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR)
- RCB: TOTS CB Cristian Romero (90 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on August 4.