FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Wilfried Zaha SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 21 FUTTIES Fan Vote has concluded, and Crystal Palace midfielder Wilfried Zaha goes home with the victory. To commemorate the outcome of the fan vote, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new 95 OVR player item of Zaha, and this card is available via a new SBC. So, what do you need to do to complete this Squad Building Challenge? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete FUTTIES Wilfried Zaha SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete 12 lineups. The lineups for the 12 are as follows:

Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Gold Players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack

Rare Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Player Quality – Min. Gold

Rare players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack

77-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 77

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack

78-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 78

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack

78-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 78

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Gold Pack

79-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 79

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Gold Pack

80-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 80

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Gold Pack

80-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 80

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Gold Pack

81-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 81

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Gold Players Pack

82-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Premium Gold Pack

83-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

Solutions

There are a lot of lineups for this SBC, so we hope that you stocked up on cards from throughout the year that can be used as SBC fodder. For the first nine parts, all you’ll really need to do is to fill those lineups with lower OVR cards until the requirements are met. Nothing should get too crazy until the 10th or 11th lineup, but even those portions are pretty manageable.

In total, you will most likely need around 380,000 Coins worth of cards in order to complete the Zaha SBC. If you need help with the latter portions of this challenge, here are some solutions that could get you out of a jam:

82-Rated Squad

LST: ST Sebastien Haller (81 OVR)

ST Sebastien Haller (81 OVR) RST: ST Eran Zahavi (81 OVR)

ST Eran Zahavi (81 OVR) LM: LW David Neres (80 OVR)

LW David Neres (80 OVR) RM: RW Anthony (79 OVR)

RW Anthony (79 OVR) LCM: CM Davy Klaassen (77 OVR)

CM Davy Klaassen (77 OVR) RCM: CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)

CAM Coutinho (83 OVR) LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR) LCB: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)

CB Daley Blind (82 OVR) RCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR) GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (82 OVR)

83-Rated Squad

LST: CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR)

CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR) RST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) LM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) RCDM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR) LCB: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)

CB Daley Blind (82 OVR) RCB: CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR)

CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR) GK: GK Neto (82 OVR)

Premier League

ST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR) LCAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) MCAM: CM Allan (83 OVR)

CM Allan (83 OVR) RCAM: CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)

CAM Coutinho (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) RCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR)

CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR) RCB: TOTS CB Cristian Romero (90 OVR)

TOTS CB Cristian Romero (90 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on August 4.