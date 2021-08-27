FIFA 21: How to complete the FIFA 22 Week 1 Pre-Season Objectives challenge

EA Sports is gearing up to launch FIFA 22 in October, but that doesn’t mean everything is done with FIFA 21 just yet. To end the life cycle of FIFA 21 with a bang, EA has begun the FIFA 22 Pre-Season promotion. Starting on August 27, EA Sports will start releasing weekly Objectives challenge, and FIFA players can earn rewards for the remainder of 21, plus for FIFA 22. So, what can you earn for this week. Let’s go over the rewards, plus the Objectives challenges for Week 1.

Let’s start off with the rewards. If you complete everything for Week 1, you will receive the following for FIFA 22:

FUT 22 Coin Boost (5 games x 1000 coins) x 2 FUT 22 Warm Up Daily SBCs will be released; complete 5 in a row to earn the FUT 22 Coin Boost group reward for the corresponding Objective.

FUT 22 Kick Starter Pack – includes the following: 5 x Chemistry Styles (Guaranteed 1 Shadow/Hunter) 5 x Gold Rare Player Contracts 1 x FUT 21 Kit Pick (Choose between El Chavo, Venice Beach FC, Alive & Kicking, FUT Future Stars Kits) Gold Players Pack

FUT 22 League of Your Own Pack – includes the following: 3 Gold Bundesliga Players Pack (1 Rare) 3 Gold LaLiga Players Pack (1 Rare) 3 Gold Ligue 1 Players Pack (1 Rare) 3 Gold Premier League Players Pack (1 Rare) 3 Gold Serie A Players Pack (1 Rare)



All of these rewards, per EA, are untradeable. All items and packs will be granted by October 12, and those who planning to get FIFA 22 will need to log in and redeem these rewards by November 12.

As far as the Coin boost goes, FIFA players will need to complete the five Warm-Up 1 – Day Squad Building Challenges that will go live during the week of August 27. Not only will FIFA players receive a future reward for FIFA 22, but also five two Rare Gold Players Packs and a Mega Pack in FIFA 21.

To complete the SBCs, go to the SBC page and look for the Daily Warm-Up challenges. Remember that all five need to be done in order to receive the Coin Boost for FIFA 22. The Daily Warm-Up Week 1 SBC challenge will end on September 2.

For the Kick Starter Pack, FIFA players will need to complete all three Team Tryouts objectives. All of these must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Bring Your Best mode.

The team requirements for this friendly are as follows:

Loan players – Max. 5

92+ OVR players – Min. 1

The three objectives are as follows: