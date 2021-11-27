FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Karim Benzema SBC – Requirements and solutions
Taking it way back to give Benz some pace.
EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have brought out quite a bit of content to celebrate Black Friday. Alongside tons of players in packs, they’ve dropped a new Flashback card into Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). For this release, it’s Karim Benzema and EA is going all the way back to the 2009/10 season. That means the Real Madrid striker has gotten an injection of pace to make him one of the better attackers in LaLiga. Here’s how to add this 86 OVR card to your team.
How to complete Flashback Karim Benzema SBC
To finish this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different squads. Both of these come with a specific set of requirements to keep in mind. Here they are:
Real Madrid
- Starting players – 11
- Read Madrid players – Min. 1
- Signature Signings players – Min 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Gold Players Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solutions
Benzema is currently coming in at just under 140,000 coins. That price might fluctuate over the next few days as players open more packs during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, if he fits your team, he’s quite the player. Here are some solutions to help you get him into the club.
Real Madrid
- LW: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- ST: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Signature Signings Marucs Edwards (84 OVR)
- CM: RM Gareth Bale (82 OVR)
- CM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR)
- LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: RWB Reece James (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernard Leno (83 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- CM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- RM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: CDM Fernando (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)
- RB: CB TOTW Leonardo Bonucci (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
This SBC expires on December 3.