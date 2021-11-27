FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Karim Benzema SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have brought out quite a bit of content to celebrate Black Friday. Alongside tons of players in packs, they’ve dropped a new Flashback card into Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). For this release, it’s Karim Benzema and EA is going all the way back to the 2009/10 season. That means the Real Madrid striker has gotten an injection of pace to make him one of the better attackers in LaLiga. Here’s how to add this 86 OVR card to your team.

How to complete Flashback Karim Benzema SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To finish this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different squads. Both of these come with a specific set of requirements to keep in mind. Here they are:

Real Madrid

Starting players – 11

Read Madrid players – Min. 1

Signature Signings players – Min 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Gold Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solutions

Benzema is currently coming in at just under 140,000 coins. That price might fluctuate over the next few days as players open more packs during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, if he fits your team, he’s quite the player. Here are some solutions to help you get him into the club.

Real Madrid

LW : LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) ST : CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) RW : RW Signature Signings Marucs Edwards (84 OVR)

: RW Signature Signings Marucs Edwards (84 OVR) CM : RM Gareth Bale (82 OVR)

: RM Gareth Bale (82 OVR) CM : CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR)

: CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR) LB : LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR) CB : CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR) CB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB : RWB Reece James (81 OVR)

: RWB Reece James (81 OVR) GK: GK Bernard Leno (83 OVR)

LaLiga

ST : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CM : CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) CM : CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) RM : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB : CDM Fernando (84 OVR)

: CDM Fernando (84 OVR) CB : CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR)

: CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR) CB : CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)

: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR) RB : CB TOTW Leonardo Bonucci (86 OVR)

: CB TOTW Leonardo Bonucci (86 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

This SBC expires on December 3.