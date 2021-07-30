FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Andrea Pinamonti Objectives challenge

It’s a new Season in FIFA 21, and it’s also a new week in the simulation football game. On July 30, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Objectives challenge, with a 95 OVR FUTTIES card of Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti up for grabs. This item is a huge upgrade from the 68 OVR Silver card Pinamonti was given earlier in the year, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete FUTTIES Andrea Pinamonti Objectives challenge

Unlike last week, this week’s Objectives can be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals once again. FIFA 21 players will need to complete four different objectives, in order to acquire the 95 OVR Pinamonti. Here’s the description for the four objectives:

Instinctive Inter – Score using Inter players in nine separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using Inter players in nine separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Build Up Play – Assist five goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist five goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Italian Renaissance – Win six matches in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) with at least five Italian players in your starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win six matches in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) with at least five Italian players in your starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Serie A Finishers – Score 10 goals using Serie A players in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

This challenge will expire on August 6.