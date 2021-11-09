FIFA 22: How to complete Icon Jay-Jay Okocha SBC – Requirements and solutions

On November 8, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the first set of Icon Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) into the game. One of the additions was the Nigerian midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha. This SBC is his pacey right-mid version, which might slot in well on your wing. Here’s how to get him into your club.

FIFA 22: How to complete Icon Jay-Jay Okocha SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, players will need to complete eight separate sections. Each of these comes with its own set of unique requirements to keep in mind. Here are the requirements:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – 11

Exactly Bronze players

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – 11

Exactly Silver players

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Top-Notch

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

The Artist

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Paris Finesse

Starting players – 11

Paris SG players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC currently costs right under 500,000 coins. Considering the tradeable option of Okocha’s Base Icon is nearly 200,000 coins cheaper, you should probably steer clear. That said, if Jay-Jay’s your favorite player and you have tons of untradeable players, here are some solutions.

Born Legend and Rising Star

Don’t buy any players. Simply use rare bronze and silver players already in your club.

Top-Notch

ST : ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR)

: ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR) ST : ST TOTW Aleksandar Mitrovic (81 OVR)

: ST TOTW Aleksandar Mitrovic (81 OVR) CAM : CM Merino (83 OVR)

: CM Merino (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Isco (82 OVR)

: CAM Isco (82 OVR) CDM : CM Rodrigo De Paul (82 OVR)

: CM Rodrigo De Paul (82 OVR) CDM : CM Pedri (82 OVR)

: CM Pedri (82 OVR) LB : LB Yuri Berchiche (82 OVR)

: LB Yuri Berchiche (82 OVR) CB : CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)

: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR) CB : CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)

: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR) RB : RB Sergi Roberto (81 OVR)

: RB Sergi Roberto (81 OVR) GK: GK Aitor (81 OVR)

The Artist

ST : ST TOTW Giovanni Simeone (84 OVR)

: ST TOTW Giovanni Simeone (84 OVR) LF : LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) RF : RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR)

: RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR) CM : CM Canales (83 OVR)

: CM Canales (83 OVR) CM : CM Rodrigo De Paul (82 OVR)

: CM Rodrigo De Paul (82 OVR) CM : CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)

: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR) LB : LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) CB : CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR) CB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB : LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) GK: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)

Paris Finesse

LW : LM TOTW Emile Smith Rowe (84 OVR)

: LM TOTW Emile Smith Rowe (84 OVR) RW : ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) CF : ST Rual Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Rual Jimenez (83 OVR) CM : CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) CM : CDM Fernando (84 OVR)

: CDM Fernando (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Wilfred Ndidi (85 OVR)

: CDM Wilfred Ndidi (85 OVR) LB : LB Luke Shaw (84 OVR)

: LB Luke Shaw (84 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) CB : CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

: CB David Alaba (84 OVR) RB : RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

League Finesse

ST : ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LM : LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) CAM : CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) RM : RW Angel Di Maria (87 OVR)

: RW Angel Di Maria (87 OVR) CDM : CDM Fernando (84 OVR)

: CDM Fernando (84 OVR) CDM : CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR)

: CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR) LB : LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) CB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) CB : CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RB : RB TOTW Youcef Atal (81 OVR)

: RB TOTW Youcef Atal (81 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

LW : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) ST : ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) RW : RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CM : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) CM : CAM Muniain (83 OVR)

: CAM Muniain (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Fernando (84 OVR)

: CDM Fernando (84 OVR) LB : ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) CB : CB Felipe (84 OVR)

: CB Felipe (84 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB : CB TOTW Matthias Ginter (86 OVR)

: CB TOTW Matthias Ginter (86 OVR) GK: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

ST : CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) ST : ST Iago Aspas (83 OVR)

: ST Iago Aspas (83 OVR) LM : LW Jack Grealish (83 OVR)

: LW Jack Grealish (83 OVR) CM : CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) CM : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RM : RW Marco Asnsio (83 OVR)

: RW Marco Asnsio (83 OVR) LB : CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) CB : CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) CB : CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RB : RB Carvajal (85 OVR)

: RB Carvajal (85 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on December 8.