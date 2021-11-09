FIFA 22: How to complete Icon Jay-Jay Okocha SBC – Requirements and solutions
The right midfielder so nice they named him twice.
On November 8, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the first set of Icon Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) into the game. One of the additions was the Nigerian midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha. This SBC is his pacey right-mid version, which might slot in well on your wing. Here’s how to get him into your club.
FIFA 22: How to complete Icon Jay-Jay Okocha SBC
To complete this SBC, players will need to complete eight separate sections. Each of these comes with its own set of unique requirements to keep in mind. Here are the requirements:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – 11
- Exactly Bronze players
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – 11
- Exactly Silver players
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Top-Notch
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
The Artist
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Paris Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- Paris SG players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC currently costs right under 500,000 coins. Considering the tradeable option of Okocha’s Base Icon is nearly 200,000 coins cheaper, you should probably steer clear. That said, if Jay-Jay’s your favorite player and you have tons of untradeable players, here are some solutions.
Born Legend and Rising Star
Don’t buy any players. Simply use rare bronze and silver players already in your club.
Top-Notch
- ST: ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR)
- ST: ST TOTW Aleksandar Mitrovic (81 OVR)
- CAM: CM Merino (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- CDM: CM Rodrigo De Paul (82 OVR)
- CDM: CM Pedri (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergi Roberto (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor (81 OVR)
The Artist
- ST: ST TOTW Giovanni Simeone (84 OVR)
- LF: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RF: RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Canales (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Rodrigo De Paul (82 OVR)
- CM: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)
Paris Finesse
- LW: LM TOTW Emile Smith Rowe (84 OVR)
- RW: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- CF: ST Rual Jimenez (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM Fernando (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Wilfred Ndidi (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Luke Shaw (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- CB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
League Finesse
- ST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- RM: RW Angel Di Maria (87 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fernando (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RB: RB TOTW Youcef Atal (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- LW: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- CM: CAM Muniain (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fernando (84 OVR)
- LB: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- CB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: CB TOTW Matthias Ginter (86 OVR)
- GK: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- ST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- CM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asnsio (83 OVR)
- LB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RB: RB Carvajal (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
This challenge is set to expire on December 8.