Free Fire OB27 Advance Server APK download link for Android devices

Free Fire OB27 Advance Server has been released, and if you have registered for it, you can download it from the official website by logging in with your registered Facebook account. However, if you haven’t got the chance to register, you can download and install it via the APK file.

The Advanced Server allows players to access the upcoming features and report developers about any bugs that can lead to earning free diamonds. The Free Fire OB27 update Advance Server is around 700MB, and to access it; you need to enter a unique activation code while logging in.

You won’t be required to uninstall the standard version of the game. Follow the steps listed down below to install the FreeFire Advanced OB27 Server:

Download the FreeFire Advanced OB27 Server APK on your device.

Once downloaded, find the file named FFadv_66.14.0_0401_ID.apk.

Install the file on your device and make sure you have at least 2GB of space available in your device.

Once installed, the Advanced Server OB27 open the application and login with your account and enjoy the upcoming update’s latest features.

Free Fire OB27 update will release globally on April 14 and will be able to download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

