Free Fire OB28 update APK + OBB download link for Android

Free Fire OB28 update has been released officially and has added many exclusive features, including a new D-Bee character, Mini UZI gun, Clash Squad Season 7, Dr. Beanie pet, and more. The update’s size is around 400 MB, and it can be downloaded on Android devices from Google Play Store. However, sometimes players don’t receive the patch update immediately after its release as it rolls out slowly for all the regions.

In addition to this, if players experience issues while updating the game from Google Play Store, they can do it through the APK, and OBB files can be used to install the Free Fire OB28 Update.

Install Free Fire OB28 update via APK and OBB Files

The size of the APK file of the Free Fire OB28 update is 47 MB, and that of OBB is 640 MB, so before starting your installation process, make sure that you have enough space on your device to download and install it and then follow the steps mentioned below:

Download the APK and OBB files of the Free Fire OB28 update and locate the downloaded files on your device. Click on the APK file and tap on the Install button to start the installation process. If you haven’t enabled the installation of apps from unknown sources, then do it by navigating to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources. After the APK file is installed, move the OBB file to Android > OBB > com.dts.freefireth Free Fire OB28 update is now installed completely, and if you want, you can now delete the APK file, but don’t delete the OBB (data) file of the game.

Note: In the case of “problem parsing the package error,” check if you have enough storage in your device, or else try downloading and installing the files again.