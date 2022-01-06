Free Fire OB32 Advance Server APK download link

Garena has released the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server, in which you can test out the upcoming content of the game. However, in order to do that, you will have to register for the Advance Server on the official website, and you will get your activation code if you get selected as a tester.

The OB32 Advance Server will be bringing a new pet Flash, Charge Buster gun, Pet Ludo, Lonewolf Strike Out, and more. The Free Fire OB32 Advance Server APK file is around 750 MB, and you can find its direct download link below.

Once you have downloaded the APK file, you can follow the steps listed below to install it.

Go to the File Manager in your device. Locate the file named FFadv_66.23.0_0106_ID and tap on it. Hit the Install button and then, open the Free Fire Advanced Server app. Login with your account and enter the activation code to start playing.

You will not have to delete the global version of Free Fire from your device, and once the Advance Server closes, your progress will be deleted. Also, the server is available for only a limited number of players, so make sure to register as soon as possible.