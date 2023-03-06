Fruit Warriors Codes (March 2023)

If you love the anime and manga One Piece and can’t get enough of the adventures on the open seas, then the Roblox game Fruit Warriors is perfect for you. You will be able to collect powerful Fruits to grant you abilities and visit different islands to do quests, fight enemies and bosses, and become the most notorious anime pirate in the game.

Sometimes you might need a little help in the game, and in Roblox Fruit Warriors, you can get that through codes. These codes can help get you going in the game and will give you Tokens to use in the game. Read our guide to find a list of all active codes for Roblox Fruit Warriors.

All Roblox Fruit Warriors codes list

Roblox Fruit Warriors codes (Working)

These are all the working Roblox codes for Fruit Warriors.

RELEASE — Rewards: 5 Tokens (New)

Roblox Fruit Warriors codes (Expired)

These are all expired codes for Roblox Fruit Warriors.

There are currently no expired codes for Roblox Fruit Warriors.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Fruit Warriors

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Fruit Warriors.

Open Roblox and launch Fruit Warriors. Click on the Settings button found on the left side of the screen. When the Settings menu opens, look for the Type Code Here… field in the menu. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the Type Code Here… field. Press the orange Redeem button to confirm and redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to find more Roblox Fruit Warriors codes

To get more codes for Fruit Warriors you should check back to this guide, which will be updated with new codes as they are released. Alternatively, you can follow the game’s social media accounts. For example, you can join the developer’s Content Pioneers Studio Roblox group. You should also follow the Fruit Warriors Twitter account and join the Fruit Warriors Discord server. By doing that, you’ll be able to keep up with the news about the game, stay in touch with the community, and even get new codes.

Why are my codes not working in Roblox Fruit Warriors?

Codes may not work for several reasons. For example, you might have misspelled the code, used the wrong caps, or left a blank space that shouldn’t be there. Copying and pasting codes from the list directly into the text box is the best and easiest way to avoid mistakes. Besides that, codes can sometimes expire, so you could be trying to redeem an expired code. Also, codes are usually one-use only, and you might be trying to enter a code that you’ve already redeemed.

What Fruits are available in Fruit Warriors?

While more special Fruits will be added to the game as it gets more developed, there are still plenty of Fruits for you to collect and use in Fruit Warriors. They vary in rarity, so that means that some are easier to get than others. The full list of available fruits in Fruit Warriors includes:

Invisible (Common)

(Common) Kilo (Common)

(Common) Bomb (Uncommon)

(Uncommon) Chop (Uncommon)

(Uncommon) Diamond (Uncommon)

(Uncommon) Smoke (Rare)

(Rare) Magma (Epic)

(Epic) Flame (Epic)

(Epic) Light (Legendary)

What is Roblox Fruit Warriors about?

Fruit Warriors is a Roblox experience that was heavily inspired by the popular anime and manga series, One Piece. You are able to travel to different islands where you can solve quests and also fight enemies and bosses. This will not only let you level up but also collect different Fruits which unlock powerful abilities. Some islands are more difficult than others, so you have to plan ahead and develop your character before tackling more difficult challenges.