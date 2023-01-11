Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator Codes (January 2023)

Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator is an interesting take on the popular One Piece formula. In this game, you have to fight enemies to unlock new areas to progress. To do that, you have to get better gear and upgrade your character with pets, weapons, fruits, and more. Each area is a new adventure in Anime Fruit Simulator.

Luckily, you can use codes to redeem for valuable prizes that will help you get a head start on your anime adventure. Codes in Anime Fruit Simulator can give you Coins, Gems, and Spins, which will help you get better gear and become stronger quickly.

All Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator codes list

Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator codes (Working)

These are all the working Roblox codes for Anime Fruit Simulator.

WelcomeToFruitSim — Reward: free 3,000 coins, 1,000 gems, and 13 spins.

— Reward: free 3,000 coins, 1,000 gems, and 13 spins. IWantSpins:) — Reward: free 10 spins.

— Reward: free 10 spins. 1MIL! — Reward: free 10 spins.

— Reward: free 10 spins. 5kLikes! — Reward: free 10 spins.

— Reward: free 10 spins. 10kLikesW?! — Reward: free 10 spins.

— Reward: free 10 spins. 20kMEMS — Reward: free 10 spins.

Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Roblox codes for Anime Fruit Simulator.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Anime Fruit Simulator.

Open Roblox and launch Anime Fruit Simulator. Click on the orange Enter Code text box found in the lower-left corner of the screen. Copy and paste or enter the working code into that same Enter Code text box. Press Enter to confirm and redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator codes

The best way to get more codes for Anime Fruit Simulator is to check back to this guide, which we will update with any new codes as they come out. However, there are a few more ways to keep up with the game, such as participating in the game’s social media. Developer Obtain has a dedicated Twitter account that you can follow and an official Discord server for the game. That way, you can keep in touch with the game, follow news, keep up with the community, and even get new codes.

Why are my Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator codes not working?

Codes may not work for several reasons. For example, you might have misspelled the code or left a space or character that shouldn’t be there. That’s why copying and pasting codes from the list directly into the text box is easiest. Codes will expire over time, so you could be trying to redeem a code that’s no longer valid. And lastly, codes are most often usable one-time only, and you might be trying to redeem a code from which you’ve already gotten a reward.

Other ways to get free rewards in Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator

Besides using codes to get ahead, you can also claim free Reward gifts by simply playing the game. These rewards accumulate in the lower left corner of your screen on a timer, and once it ticks down to zero, you can click it to claim a free gift. That way, you can progress through the game even faster.

What is Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator?

Anime Fruit Simulator is a Roblox experience in which you have to strengthen your anime character by acquiring powerful gear in weapons, fruits, pets, and more. You can do that by utilizing Spins, Coins, and Gems and fighting strong opponents. To become the best fighter, you can fuse powerful fruits to create even stronger and rarer combinations. Then you can upgrade your gear, improving your stats even further until you’ve become the strongest character in the game.