Full Achievements list for As Dusk Falls – Secret achievement requirements and more

As Dusk Falls is a game that likes to focus solely on your actions and decisions. While the story would lead you down the road, the turns and twists you make along the way are decided by your choices. If you are an achievement hunter, you will notice that there are a lot of secret achievements in this game. These are hidden to keep the list from spoiling people, but you should know it is impossible to get every achievement on one playthrough. Here is a complete list of every achievement in As Dusk Falls and how to unlock them.

Related: Who are the voice actors in As Dusk Falls? Full voice cast

As Dusk Falls full achievement list

Warning: significant story spoilers ahead.