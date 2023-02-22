Full Like a Dragon: Ishin! Achievements and Trophies list

Like a Dragon: Ishin! takes all the over-the-top characters we love from the Yakuza series and puts them in the middle of feudal Japan, with characters like Kiryu, Majima, and Kazama all making an appearance. Unlike most Yakuza games, this one is set during the Late Edo period as Japan is in the middle of dynamic changes. However, like other games in the series, Like a Dragon: Ishin! has several trophies and achievements you can earn. Here is the full list of Like a Dragon: Ishin! trophies and achievements and how to get them.

All trophies and achievements in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Image via Sega

There are a total of 56 trophies to collect in Like a Dragon: Ishin! if you want to platinum the game. Many of them are connected to the plot, so beware that there will be some spoilers for the plot as you read through this list. Like other games in the Yakuza series, this game is best enjoyed without knowing the plot ahead of time. Note that some of these achievements won’t be available until after you’ve completed the game the first time.

