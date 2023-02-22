Full Like a Dragon: Ishin! Achievements and Trophies list
Put the hours in to get that platinum.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! takes all the over-the-top characters we love from the Yakuza series and puts them in the middle of feudal Japan, with characters like Kiryu, Majima, and Kazama all making an appearance. Unlike most Yakuza games, this one is set during the Late Edo period as Japan is in the middle of dynamic changes. However, like other games in the series, Like a Dragon: Ishin! has several trophies and achievements you can earn. Here is the full list of Like a Dragon: Ishin! trophies and achievements and how to get them.
All trophies and achievements in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
There are a total of 56 trophies to collect in Like a Dragon: Ishin! if you want to platinum the game. Many of them are connected to the plot, so beware that there will be some spoilers for the plot as you read through this list. Like other games in the Yakuza series, this game is best enjoyed without knowing the plot ahead of time. Note that some of these achievements won’t be available until after you’ve completed the game the first time.
- Bakumatsu Boss: Collect all trophies
- Home, Sweet Home: Set foot in Tosa
- Losing a Brother: Complete Chapter 2
- A Messy Investigation: Complete Chapter 4
- That Was Close!: Complete Chapter 6
- The Bottom Drops Out: Complete Chapter 8
- Secrets Revealed: Complete Chapter 10
- Cold Betrayal: Complete Chapter 12
- Hero of a Nation: Complete the final chapter
- Legend of an Era: Complete the game on Legend difficulty
- Ultimate Champion: Complete every Ultimate Challenge
- Halfway There: Bring the Completion List to 50%
- Taskmaster: Bring the Completion List to 100%
- Nominally Virtuous: Earn at least 10000 Virtue in total
- Fairly Virtuous: Earn at least 50000 Virtue in total
- Extraordinarily Virtuous: Earn at least 100000 Virtue in total
- Divinely Virtuous: Earn at least 300000 Virtue in total
- The Gods Smile Upon Thee: Complete 5 tasks in the Diligence Records
- The Gods Rejoice at Thee: Complete 20 tasks in the Diligence Records
- The Gods Sing Thy Praises: Complete 50 tasks in the Diligence Records
- The Gods Hath Been Humbled: Complete all tasks in the Diligence Records
- Making a Difference: Complete your first Bond
- Everybody Loves Ryoma: Complete all Bonds
- Social Butterfly: Reach max Social Rank in one of the locales
- I’ll Have One of Everything: Order at least one item at every restaurant
- Kyo’s Little Helper: Complete 10 Substories
- Saint of Kyo: Complete 50 Substories
- Savior of Kyo: Complete all Substories
- Student Among Masters: Train with each master of combat
- You’ve Got Soul: Unlock 10 abilities with Soul Orbs
- On the Level: Reach Level 50
- Limit Breaker: Break Ryoma’s stats beyond their limit
- This is MY Ring!: Win 10 arena battles
- Revelation Reveler: Attain all Revelations
- Bring Down the Hammer: Enhance equipment 100 times
- Showoff: Defeat 100 enemies with Special Moves outside Ultimate Challenges
- The Abyss Stares Back: Enter a Battle Dungeon 3 times
- Bandit Rustler: Clear the Bandits’ Cave
- Bandit Wrangler: Clear the Bandits’ Mine
- Sanada Takedown: Clear the Sanada Stronghold
- Drop and Give Me 100: Gather 100 troopers for the Third Division
- Tengu Tamer: Help the Tachibanagumi bring the Tengu to justice
- An Honest Day’s Work: Grow 10 different kinds of plants in the garden
- Chef’s Special: Cook seven different dishes
- Side Hustler: Fulfil 10 trade orders at your second home
- A Well-Rounded Cast: Catch a total of 10 fish
- Platonic Bliss: Watch a Slice of Life event at your second home
- World’s Greatest Uncle: Pay off Haruka’s debt in full
- Now It Feels Like Home: Change the interior design of your second home
- The Man Who Does It All: Play every minigame
- Easy Come, Easy Go: Try your hand at each type of gambling
- Noodle-Slinger Supreme: Make at least 10 ryo in sales at the Udon Shop
- Sing Your Heart Out: Perform every song at Utamaruya
- Lord of the Dance: Perform every dance at Nichibuza
- Cocksure: Place bets on 5 chicken races
- Like a Dragon in Heaven: Clear each of the courtesan minigames