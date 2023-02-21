How many chapters are there in Like a Dragon: Ishin? Full chapter list

Like a Dragon: Ishin is a remake of the 2014 video game, Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin, which was released for the PlayStation 4. Ever since the game’s announcement, Yakuza fans have been eager to try it out. Like everyone else, one of the biggest questions they have in their mind is how many chapters are there in Like a Dragon: Ishin? In this guide, we are going to answer this question in detail.

All story chapters in Like a Dragon: Ishin

If you’re planning to play Like a Dragon: Ishin, you might want to clear your schedule as the game is going to take a lot of time to complete. And we aren’t even talking about the entire game — just the main chapters alone. This is because there are a total of 14 chapters in the game, as listed below:

Chapter 1: Escaping Home

Chapter 2: The Man Named Saito Hajime

Chapter 3: Mibu Wolves

Chapter 4: Joint Struggle

Chapter 5: The Iron Code

Chapter 6: The Ikedaya Incident

Chapter 7: The Two Ryomas

Chapter 8: The Mad Dog Howls

Chapter 9: Feud of the Ages

Chapter 10: True Identities

Chapter 11: The Great Gamble

Chapter 12: Kyo Ablaze

Chapter 13: The Assassination of Sakamoto Ryoma

Chapter 14 (Final Chapter): Dawn Breaks

Screenshot by Gamepur

Depending on the difficulty settings you select, it will take you around one to two hours to complete a single chapter. In other words, it will take you somewhere between 20 to 25 hours to finish all of them. While most of the chapters will take place in Kyo, some will be set at different locations.

It is important to note that while these are just the main story missions, there are a total of 72 substories that you can complete as well. These substories will have you going on different adventures, including fighting bears.