Full Lil Gator Game Achievements and Trophies List
100% this adorable, wholesome game.
Lil Gator Game is described as a wholesome adventure where you play as an alligator and explore an island to your heart’s content. In this short title, there are a variety of tasks you can complete and animals you can befriend, all of which tie into the game’s achievements and trophies. There are a few other miscellaneous, secret achievements and trophies in the game, such as wearing a specific outfit or sitting specific spot on the island. So if you’re looking to 100% the game, here is the list of all 22 achievements and trophies for Lil Gator Game.
Lil Gator Game – Achievements and Trophies List
|Name
|Objective
|Change of Plans
|Undertake a new, bigger quest.
|Growing With Water
|Completed Martin’s Quest
|Enrichment Through Invention
|Completed Jill’s Quest
|Lunch By Compromised
|Completed Avery’s Quest
|Lesson Learned
|Complete the story
|Oof!
|Ragdoll into something as fast as you can.
|Infinite power!!!
|Acquire all bracelets, and gain enlightenment.
|Hidden Scale Clan
|Equip the full ninja set.
|Interrupt This Broadcast
|Climb to the tippy top of the antenna.
|Hero of the People
|Make friends with everyone on the island.
|Under New Management
|Take a seat in the Junk Shop.
|Craftslayer
|Break everything on the island.
|Lizard In Space
|Equip the full space set.
|Name Reveal!
|Learn the monkey’s name.
|ACTUAL Name Reveal!
|Learn the monkey’s real name.
|THIS Is The Real Name
|Instruct the monkey on the power of creativity.
|BELIEVE ME, THIS IS THE REAL NAME
|Learn the monkey’s TRUE name.
|EMBRACE THE UNKNOWN
|YOU WILL NEVER KNOW THE TRUTH!
|Demon of DIY
|Craft every item.
|Gatorangelo
|Equip the full paint set.
|Ascend
|Try to touch the sky.
|Spider-Gator
|Swing with the Sticky Hand five times without touching the ground.