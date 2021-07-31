Full list of all monsters in The Witcher: Monster Slayer

Every monster in The Wticher: Monster Slayer listed.

Image via Spokko Sp. z o.o

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an augmented-reality game where players are tasked with killing different kinds of monsters. Much like Pokemon Go, players will have to roam around in the real world in search of monsters. As you progress the game, the difficulty will increase, and you’ll come across monsters with higher rarity. That said, here is a list of all the monsters that are currently present in the game.

Every monster in The Witcher: Monster Slayer

Common monsters

Monster NameType
AlghoulNecrophages
AlpVampires
ArachnomorphInsectoids
ArchesporeCursed ones
BarghestSpecters
BasiliskDraconids
BloedzuigerNecrophages
Carnage NekkerOgroids
ChortRelict
Common ArachasInsectoids
CyclopsOgroids
DrownerNecrophages
EkimmaraVampires
Endrega DroneInsectoids
Endrega WorkerInsectoids
FiendRelicts
FlederVampires
FogletNecrophages
ForktailDraconids
GargoyleElementa
GarkainVampires
GhoulNecrophages
Giant ToadCursed ones
GolemElementa
Grave HagNecrophages
Green ForktailDraconids
GriffinHybrids
HarpyHybrids
Hermit ArachasInsectoids
Kikimore WorkerInsectoids
LeecherNecrophages
NekkerOgroids
Nekker WarriorOgroids
NightwraithSpecters
NoonwraithSpecters
Pale FlederVampires
Pale-Faced GhoulNecrophages
PixieElementa
Poisonous ArachasInsectoids
RarashaDraconoids
Rock TrollOgroids
RotfiendNecrophages
Royal ArachasInsectoids
ScolopendromorphInsectoids
Sea WitchHybrids
ShaelmaarRelicts
SirenHybrids
SprigganRelict
Spriggan HoundRelicts
SuccubusHybrids
Swamp NekkerOgroids
SylvanRelicts
Tiger FiendRelicts
VodnikOgroids
VoicelessSpecters
Water HagNecrophages
WerewolfCursed ones
WightNecrophages
WraithSpecters
WritherInsectoids
WyvernDraconids

Rare monsters

Monster nameType
Alpha GarkainVampires
Beann’shieSpecters
Blue ForktailDraconids
BruxaVampires
BurierNecrophages
CockratriceDraconids
Depth LurkerNecrophages
DevourerNecrophages
Drowned DeadNecrophages
Endrega ChargerInsectoids
Endrega WarriorInsectoids
FarbautOgroids
Fire ElementalElementa
GernichoraRelicts
Gray SlyzardDraconids
Green HarpyHybrids
GrimnirOgroids
GrottoreRelict
HowlerRelicts
Ignis FatuusNecrophages
Kikimore WarriorInsectoids
LeshenRelicts
Leshen HoundRelicts
LihoRelicts
LycanthropeCursed ones
Magma TrollOgroids
Nekker ShamanOgroids
Night SuccubusHybrids
NightmareSpecters
PutrifierNecrophages
Royal FogletNecrophages
Royal NekkerOgroids
Royal WyvernDraconids
Russet ShaelmaarRelicts
ScurverNecrophages
ShriekerDraconids
Spotted AlghoulNecrophages
Stone GolemElementa
StrigaCursed ones
Sylvan DeargRelicts
WailwraithSpecters

Legendary monsters

Monster nameType
Ancient LeshenRelicts
ArchgriffinHybrids
Copper WyvernDraconids
D’jinniElementa
Dung ShaelmaarRelict
EryniaHybrids
FrightenerInsectoids
Graphite SlyzardDraconids
Grim HagNecrophages
HymSpecters
Ice ElementalElementa
Ice GiantOgroids
Ice TrollOgroids
KatakanVampires
Mottled GarkainVampires
PenitentSpecters
Plague MaidenSpecters
SandcrabInsectoids
Silver BasiliskDraconids
Swamp HagNecrophages
Tarry ChortRelicts
TormentedRelicts
UlfhedinnCursed ones
Unseen ElderVampires
Water DevilNecrophages
White StrigaCursed ones

Each monster has weaknesses that players can exploit to slay them. However, the more high-rarity monsters you confront, the more difficult it will be to kill them.

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved