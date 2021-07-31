Full list of all monsters in The Witcher: Monster Slayer

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an augmented-reality game where players are tasked with killing different kinds of monsters. Much like Pokemon Go, players will have to roam around in the real world in search of monsters. As you progress the game, the difficulty will increase, and you’ll come across monsters with higher rarity. That said, here is a list of all the monsters that are currently present in the game.

Every monster in The Witcher: Monster Slayer

Common monsters

Monster Name Type Alghoul Necrophages Alp Vampires Arachnomorph Insectoids Archespore Cursed ones Barghest Specters Basilisk Draconids Bloedzuiger Necrophages Carnage Nekker Ogroids Chort Relict Common Arachas Insectoids Cyclops Ogroids Drowner Necrophages Ekimmara Vampires Endrega Drone Insectoids Endrega Worker Insectoids Fiend Relicts Fleder Vampires Foglet Necrophages Forktail Draconids Gargoyle Elementa Garkain Vampires Ghoul Necrophages Giant Toad Cursed ones Golem Elementa Grave Hag Necrophages Green Forktail Draconids Griffin Hybrids Harpy Hybrids Hermit Arachas Insectoids Kikimore Worker Insectoids Leecher Necrophages Nekker Ogroids Nekker Warrior Ogroids Nightwraith Specters Noonwraith Specters Pale Fleder Vampires Pale-Faced Ghoul Necrophages Pixie Elementa Poisonous Arachas Insectoids Rarasha Draconoids Rock Troll Ogroids Rotfiend Necrophages Royal Arachas Insectoids Scolopendromorph Insectoids Sea Witch Hybrids Shaelmaar Relicts Siren Hybrids Spriggan Relict Spriggan Hound Relicts Succubus Hybrids Swamp Nekker Ogroids Sylvan Relicts Tiger Fiend Relicts Vodnik Ogroids Voiceless Specters Water Hag Necrophages Werewolf Cursed ones Wight Necrophages Wraith Specters Writher Insectoids Wyvern Draconids

Rare monsters

Monster name Type Alpha Garkain Vampires Beann’shie Specters Blue Forktail Draconids Bruxa Vampires Burier Necrophages Cockratrice Draconids Depth Lurker Necrophages Devourer Necrophages Drowned Dead Necrophages Endrega Charger Insectoids Endrega Warrior Insectoids Farbaut Ogroids Fire Elemental Elementa Gernichora Relicts Gray Slyzard Draconids Green Harpy Hybrids Grimnir Ogroids Grottore Relict Howler Relicts Ignis Fatuus Necrophages Kikimore Warrior Insectoids Leshen Relicts Leshen Hound Relicts Liho Relicts Lycanthrope Cursed ones Magma Troll Ogroids Nekker Shaman Ogroids Night Succubus Hybrids Nightmare Specters Putrifier Necrophages Royal Foglet Necrophages Royal Nekker Ogroids Royal Wyvern Draconids Russet Shaelmaar Relicts Scurver Necrophages Shrieker Draconids Spotted Alghoul Necrophages Stone Golem Elementa Striga Cursed ones Sylvan Dearg Relicts Wailwraith Specters

Legendary monsters

Monster name Type Ancient Leshen Relicts Archgriffin Hybrids Copper Wyvern Draconids D’jinni Elementa Dung Shaelmaar Relict Erynia Hybrids Frightener Insectoids Graphite Slyzard Draconids Grim Hag Necrophages Hym Specters Ice Elemental Elementa Ice Giant Ogroids Ice Troll Ogroids Katakan Vampires Mottled Garkain Vampires Penitent Specters Plague Maiden Specters Sandcrab Insectoids Silver Basilisk Draconids Swamp Hag Necrophages Tarry Chort Relicts Tormented Relicts Ulfhedinn Cursed ones Unseen Elder Vampires Water Devil Necrophages White Striga Cursed ones

Each monster has weaknesses that players can exploit to slay them. However, the more high-rarity monsters you confront, the more difficult it will be to kill them.