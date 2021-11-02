Fully Kitted Gold Weapon rotation for Apex Legends Season 11: Escape

The gold weapons in Apex Legends are some of the best weapons you can find in the game because they have the best attachments you can find for that gun right when you find them. This means you don’t have to run around the map to loot other pieces of equipment to give yourself an edge against your opponents. The gold weapons rotate out each season, and there’s a new rotation for Apex Legends Season 11: Escape. These are all of the gold weapons you can find right now.

These are all of the fully kitted gold weapons that appear during Season 11: Escape.

30-30 Repeater

CAR SMG

Longbow DMR

Mastiff Shotgun

R-301 Carbine

You won’t always find these during your Apex Legends matches, but knowing what’s available to you is just as important. You can find the fully kitted gold weapons on the Apex Legends map in the locations with high-tier loot, such as investigating your map’s Hot Zone.

The exact location of the hot zone changes every match, so you’ll need to change your strategy based on its placement. But if you want a chance of potentially adding one of these gold weapons to your arsenal, you’ll have to venture out there with your squad to claim it first or take out the team who beat you to the punch.