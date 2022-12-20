Gaming Gift Guide: The best gaming gifts for him in 2022

Your average male is decidedly average, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to spoil him come the holiday season. Whether they sneak in a few hours once a week, or turn into a full-on degenerate every time World of Warcraft releases a new expansion, gaming gives everyone an opportunity to briefly shirk the responsibilities and pressures of the world. It can be difficult to discern what a quality gift would look like, and the amount of blaring adverts coming from all walks of life can make the gift-giving process even more tense. Rest easy, and read on: here are the best gaming gifts for him, in the 2022 holiday season.

Razer Naga V2 Pro

Image via Amazon

$179.99

If he’s been spending more time in a game called World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, then that means the MMO bug has firmly taken a hold of him. The Razer Naga V2 Pro offers 12 additional buttons on the side of the mouse, giving him more available actions without removing his fingers from the basic movement keys. The best part is that this mouse comes with three various side plates, changing it from an MMO mouse to an FPS mouse in under a minute. He probably already has a mouse — it probably isn’t the Razer Naga V2 Pro.

EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Earbuds

Image via Amazon

Starting at $149.00

The importance of a good pair of earbuds are difficult to overstate. The EPOS GTW 270 works with the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and even with cellphones for music on the go. Whether he’s mowing the lawn, working in the garage, or actually enjoying some video games, the EPOS GTW 270’s are wonderfully reliable throughout the day. With a built-in microphone and a tight-fitting earpiece, he’ll appreciate high-quality audio without concern while those living with him will appreciate not listening to open chat in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lobbies.

Lumbar Support Pillow

Image via Amazon

Starting at $20

It’s an unfortunate reality of the modern era of interconnectivity — we’re all spending a lot more time in chairs than we should. The least you can do is make sure his back his straight and properly supported, if you’re not willing to drop almost four figures for a Herman Miller. A lumbar support pillow, or cushion, can be difficult for him to get used to, but it will pay dividends long term if the back support on his favorite chair is lacking.

PlayStation 5

Image via PlayStation

Starting at $500

The PlayStation 5 is the newest console from Sony, and it pushes frames and graphics that rival the PC. Considering the shelf life of past Sony consoles, we estimate the PlayStation 5 is going to be relevant for years to come — the PlayStation 4 was released in 2013, and still fully supported at the close of 2022. We could talk about the various specs and features, but the bottom line is this: the PlayStation 5 is the newest toy on the block, and he’ll be the envy of gamers everywhere if he has one to jam with.

Custom Elite Wireless Xbox Controller

Image via Xbox Design Lab

Starting at $149.99

A custom controller is a thing of beauty, designed specifically for a gaming hobbyist with their preferences in mind. The Xbox Design Lab offers custom built controllers with your options of colors, where you can design thumbsticks, action button color schemes, and everything in between. Finish it with a custom engraving declaring your unfaltering love (or just a gamer tag) for an additional $10, and he’ll think of you every time he goes to relax.

Felix Gray Jemison blue-light glasses

Starting at $100

Felix Gray popularized the idea of blocking blue light that is consistently emitted from screens to reduce eye strain and fatigue, and they continue to offer some of the best blue-light blocking glasses on the market. The Jemison cuts blue lights by 50% while still maintaining clear lenses — an achievement not to be understated. Surely, no one likes the idea of being either spectacled or a spectacle, but the wild level of comfort from blue-light blocking glasses will have him whistling a different tune once he tries them.

MoharWall Gamer Throw Pillow Covers

Image via Amazon

$18.99

We’re done with this idea that men shouldn’t be comfortable; every game den needs to have a couple of pillows to help muffle the agonizing screams of suffering, and these pillow covers are simply perfect for it. They’re not only a comfortable fabric, but they offer a slew of designs that helps make that little area of the home into ‘his’ area. Sure, some of the designs can be a bit played out, but he’ll be grateful that you’re supporting his hobby while also offering some comfort.

Blanket with sleeves

Image via SnuggieStore.com

Starting at $20

Let him get cozied up with a thick blanket with sleeves, allowing him to continue those late-night frag sessions while staying nice and warm. The sleeves allow him to continue using controllers or a mouse and keyboard, but will stay far warmer. Not needing to hold the controller under the blanket means the analogue sticks won’t catch in fabric, and an oversized blanket means there’s room for two so he can be cuddled into. We’d suggest you don’t opt for designs with superheroes and other franchises, as they tend to be of lesser quality: instead, ensure they’re machine washable and as large as possible.