Getting Help from Machoke request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon you encounter in the Hisui region as you play Pokémon Legends: Arceus can benefit others. Someone from the construction team at Jubilife Village wants to work with the Machoke to bring them in and assist with their building designs. But they want to see a fully finished Pokédex entry for this Pokémon before that happens. This guide details how you complete the Getting Help from Machoke request and how to complete Machoke’s Pokédex entry in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The first step is finding a Machoke in the wild or evolving a Machop into one. After you’ve caught one of these Pokémon, you’ll gain all of the research tasks you need to complete. These are all the research tasks you need to complete Machoke’s Pokédex entry.

Catch Machoke 15 times

Defeat Machoke 40 times

Defeat Machoke using Psychic-type attacks 10 times

Watch Machoke use Bullet Punch 25 times

Watch Machoke use Strong Style moves 15 times

Stun Machoke by using items 5 times

Evolve Machoke 3 times

The best way to work through the first three tasks is to find a location Machoke are spawning. Sometimes, you can find them walking around the Cobalt Coastlands at Castaway Shore, but we highly recommend visiting Coronet Highlands and checking out Bolderoll Ravine and Cloudcap Pass. These two locations have wild Machoke wandering around, giving you plenty of chances to catch them, defeat them, or beat them using Psychic-type attacks. You can also use this location to stun Machoke using a Ball of Mud or Spoiled Apricorn.

Next, you’ll want to use a captured Machoke in Pokémon battles to watch it using Bullet Punch and Strong Style moves. Machoke will master Bullet Punch at level 20, so you can use Strong Style Bullet Punch with any Machoke beyond this level.

The final thing you’ll need to do is evolve Machoke. You can do this by purchasing a Linking Cable from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. Simona will have them for sale, but you’ll have to buy them using Merit Points. You can obtain Merit Points by collecting lost Satchels from trainers who fainted in the wild.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve completed all of these tasks, you’ll have a perfect Machoke Pokédex entry, and you can return to Bosley in Cobalt Coastlands to complete the request.