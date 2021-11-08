Gaming Gift Guide: The best gifts for Xbox fans in 2021

Gift-giving can be one of the most challenging things to do during the holidays. There are a lot of factors to consider. You want the receiver to enjoy their present, but you also need to make sure it isn’t something they already have. It is common for gamers already to own many of the top games on the market if they can afford it, so it is good to have a backup plan when buying for them. With that in mind, here are some great gifts to buy for an Xbox fan this holiday season that are not video games.

2021 marks 20 years since the first Xbox console hit the market. To celebrate, Microsoft have released a special controller to celebrate the occasion. That being said, this is going to be one of the hotter items on the market, so you may have trouble finding this exact design.

We are 20 years and four consoles away from when Xbox first entered the home console gaming market. This shirt lists all Xbox consoles in their different fonts to celebrate the line of consoles we have seen. If your gift receiver doesn’t like long sleeves, there is a short sleeve variant.

This is a gift for the truly serious Xbox gamer. While the price on the Elite Series 2 is a bit hefty, this is undoubtedly the best controller on the market and will work on either an Xbox One or the newer Xbox Series X. The thumbsticks and directional pad can be easily swapped out with included parts, and this is the only official Xbox controller to come with a rechargeable battery and a charger stand in its case.

If you are shopping for a car and racing fan, Forza Horizon 5 should be on your list if they have an Xbox. Given that if they are that serious about racing they likely will already have the game, you can grab this license plate cover for them to show their love for the game.

Halo anniversary playing cards

If you are looking for a cheap and simple gift for a Halo fan, these playing cards celebrate the past 20 years of the game.

Master Chief has been the most iconic Xbox video game character since day one 20 years ago. That is why it is so perfect that Halo Infinite releases this December. Outside of getting the Halo fan a game, this really good looking action figure will take up some shelf space beautifully.

Psychonauts 2 was one of the most anticipated video games to release in 2021. The original game released 16 years ago, so fans of the series will be looking for any merchandise they can get their hands on. If you are not looking to get them a typical shirt, this pillow will do the trick.

For an easy collectible that many people enjoy, you cannot go wrong with a Funko Pop! vinyl figure. These little statues are relatively affordable and are sure to have a set themed for your favorite franchise. Funkos that you might find themed on Xbox franchises include Halo, Gears of War, and Cuphead, apart from the countless other franchises you will surely be able to find.

Any Xbox fan will enjoy lighting up their room with the glow from this Xbox logo light. This is the same look of the button they press to turn on their console or controller, and the light is adaptable. It runs on either battery or USB power and can be wall-mounted or stand on its own.

If the person you are buying for is in the market for a headset, we highly recommend the Xbox branded stereo headset. This is one of the best headsets we have come across for the Xbox Series X|S. Whether you go with the wired or the wireless version, you are going to get a high quality headset for a decent price at retail.

