Gone Astray… in the Icelands request guide – Pokemon Legends Arceus

Oh no! There has been a mix-up. Zeke has run off to look for Wanda in the Alabaster Icelands, however, Wanda never actually left. It’s time to rescue Zeke instead. Use Ursaluna to track him down and bring him home safely. Here is how you complete the Gone Astray… in the Icelands request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will unlock this request after you have completed the Slumbering Lord of the Tundra mission and completed all of Zeke’s previous requests. Once the prerequisites have been done, talk to Zeke in Galaxy Hall and he will mistakenly think that Wanda has wandered off again. It turns out, Wanda was just upstairs, but Zeke has run off to look for her. Head to the Alabaster Icelands to track him down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Travel to the Icepeak Camp if you have it unlocked. This will make finding Zeke a little easier. Head south of the Icepeak Camp until you come across a hole in the ground. You will find Zeke down below. Hop down into the hole and an alpha Glalie will appear. Fight it off and the request will be complete. As a reward, you will receive an Ice Stone, five Star Pieces, and a Peat Block.