The grave robber on Wanderers Refuge – Sea Of Thieves riddle guide

The Shores of Plenty in Sea of Thieves is just one of a few regions in the open map, full of islands that voyages and quests will take you. Voyages from the Gold Hoarders or riddles found in Tattered Parchment or Messages in a Bottle may point you towards Wanderers Refuge, and one of these riddles may require you to find a grave robber. But just where can you find this thief?

Finding Wanderers Refuge

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step of any riddle involving Wanderers Refuge is going to the island itself. Wanderers Refuge in the northwestern portion of the map — sail towards the island and park near a beach. Once you make landfall on foot, your parchment will reveal the next part of the riddle. If any clue for the riddle mentions the grave robber, it’s best to start on the south beach, and you’ll find the grave robber on map coordinate F13 on the grid.

Finding the grave robber

Screenshot by Gamepur

The grave robber is not exactly in the southeast beach — you will have to reach a higher elevation. From the south beach, head north and look for a cave on your left. Go through the cave and follow the sand path. Veer to your right and keep going to the east, but without going down any rocks or cliffs back down to the beach. Somewhere in this southeast corner, you will find a large patch of sand in the middle of the green grass.

Ahead to the north in this sand patch is a grave, and next to it a lantern and an immobile skeleton, presumably the grave robber long deceased. From there, follow what the riddle tells you to do next from this burial ground.

Grave Robber on Wanderers Refuge riddles

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some of the riddles we know of that involve the grave robber’s location are below.

Find the grave robber to the south east no turning back, when this is done read this map

Find the grave robber to the south east, if I remember right, 6 paces East-by-South East, unearth my gold there you might.

In the first case, you simply have to read your map to see the next clue. In the second example, this final clue will tell you where to dig for the treasure relative to the grave robber. Other clues may involve raising a lantern or playing a sea shanty.