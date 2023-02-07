Guild Wars 2 PC system requirements – minimum and recommended specifications

Guild Wars 2 is a free-to-play MMO but it wasn’t always the case. Since 2015, the base game has been free for anyone who wants to explore the open-world game. There’s a lot to experience in the free copy alone, however, for those wanting to just jump into the base game, you’ll need to check if your PC can handle it. Here’s what you’ll need in order to play Guild Wars 2.

Guild Wars 2 base game specs

The base game copy of Guild Wars 2 will require the following minimum specifications from your computer. Keep in mind this is only for the free copy of the game that just includes Guild Wars 2, this does not include any expansions or DLCs.

The minimum specs include:

Windows 7 (64-bit)

an Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4 GHz Core i3 AMD Athlon 64 X2 or better

NVIDIA GeForce 8800GTS / ATI Radeon HD 2900 XT

4GB of RAM memory

DirectX version 11

A broadband internet connection

1920 x 1080 display, but lower-end displays would likely work as well

70 GB of storage space

The developers currently do not list specific recommended specs to run Guild Wars 2. However, that may change with the update to DirectX 11. Guild Wars 2 used to run off of DirectX 9 but that no longer applies. For anyone with a computer running off of version 9, the game will no longer run as of February 6. The game has since been updated to DirectX 11 and everyone will need to update their system to the following version in order to play the game.

You can check what DirectX you are using by going into your computer settings. Head to Start and type in dxdiag in the search bar and press Enter. In the DirectX Diagnostic Tool, choose the System tab and you’ll find what DirectX version you are using.