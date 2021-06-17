Guilty Gear Strive – How to play as May

May from Guilty Gear Strive can unleash a dolphin frenzy towards her wary opponents, but there is more to her than just spamming. She can be excellent with her ranged abilities and can pressure her foes easily in the corner. How’s everything you need to know about May.

General strategy

Screenshot by Gamepur

May works as an excellent poker in Guilty Gear Strive. Her anchor has a wide reach and can dish out a heavy amount of damage in no time flat. Poking with down + triangle is a sneaky attack that an unexpecting opponent who stands all the time will have a tough time with. In addition, down + circle can sweep foes off their feet with a wide swing of the anchor. You can link the anchor attacks together by pressing triangle, triangle, and then circle.

Her overhead attack with a forward + charged circle button press has a brilliant reach vertically, and it’s effective against characters who are both in the air and crouching. If you jump and then press down and circle (image above), you can do an anchor drop that if hit can leave foes open to a triangle, triangle, circle attack. Experiment with the different capabilities of the character, and combos will likely start emerging in your mind.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Something else that can be useful, especially against projectile-based characters, is her slide. You can input that by holding a diagonal motion and the cross button. You can link it with her long kick (back + cross button) for a snappy two-hit combo.

Ability breakdown

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mr. Dolphin (Hold back and then forward + triangle or circle or hold down and then up + triangle or circle) This ability summons a dolphin underneath May that she can ride on. It can be used both horizontally and vertically. The move is often spammed by players, but it is best used sporadically. The horizontal version acts as a neat poke towards opponents and can be used quickly after a cheeky combo. Get two hits in with the anchor and then quickly input Mr. Dolphin for a cool short volley of hits. It can work as a great sneak attack that your opponent won’t see coming (especially if you don’t spam it). The vertical version acts as a sweet anti-air, but beware that the knockback isn’t by much. Depending on the button you choose, the triangle button offers a quicker but weaker version, while circle is a slower, more damaging hit that has a wider range. They both have their own uses as triangle is used in a combo and circle is used as a knockback, poking move.

Arisugawa Sparkle (down back + square or cross) This time, a seal comes to your aid and slams a beachball towards your foe. The cross button offers more range, while the square button has a more narrow, close-up diagonal focus. This acts as a good way to keep opponents at bay from far away, but if they’re getting close, the Arisugawa Sparkle leaves you way open for a counter-attack. Use this move wisely.



Overdrives

Screenshot by Gamepur