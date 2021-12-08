Halo Infinite Boom skull location – Warship Gbraakon level

Halo Infinite carries on the Halo tradition with the inclusion of skulls. These collectables act as modifiers to the gameplay experience that can either make the game easier, more exciting, or more difficult depending on the skull in question. Our guide below details how to find the Boom skull on the first level of the Halo Infinite campaign.

The first mission, Warship Gbraakon, sees Master Chief infiltrating a banged up warship inhabited by the banished. As an introductory level, it retains the series’ traditional linear design. As such, it’s difficult to get lost. At one point during the level, you’ll take an elevator that leads you to a room with an audio log resting against some containers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, you’ll dispatch of another few waves of enemies across a linear path. Once you reach a room with two levels of elevation housing a series of moving rectangular containers toward your right side, pictured in the screenshot above, you’ll know you’re in the right place

Kill all the enemies in the room before getting distracted by the skull. You’ll notice that there are three sets of these platforms, each with one moving container and one static container. Use the moving container from the middle set as a stepping stone. Once on top of it, wait a moment until it moves again. It’ll stop before reaching the ceiling, giving you an opportunity to grab the Boom skull from the jammed container in front of it.