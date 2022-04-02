Highest rated pitchers in MLB The Show 22

When it comes to the pitching market in MLB The Show 22, the best pitchers always stand head and shoulders above the others. Pitching is an important piece of any successful team, so having one of the best is a huge boon. Here is a list of the best-rated pitchers in MLB The Show 22.

These ratings are accurate as of the game’s early release. Due to updates including player attributes, this might change as the season goes on.

10. Zack Wheeler

OVR 92

Zack Wheeler has proven he deserves to be regarded as one of the best in the MLB the last couple of seasons. His fastball is in the upper 90s and can follow that with a mid-90s sinker and low 90s slider. Then just for fun, he throws in a low 80s curve for a little razzle-dazzle. He doesn’t strike out as many hitters as others on this list, but his stamina will keep him in the game well into the later innings.

9. Gerrit Cole

OVR 92

Gerrit Cole has 99 pitching clutch and velocity attributes, making his fastballs great, but his offspeed pitches are nothing to scoff at either with 85 break. His slider, knuckle curve, or circle change can make anyone feel off-balance when executed properly.

8. Walker Buehler

OVR 92

Walker Buehler has cemented himself as the current ace of an absolutely stacked starting rotation in Los Angeles. His 99 break makes his slider and knuckle curve lethal in advantageous counts, but his strikeouts per 9 innings is sitting at 67. His walks, home runs, and pitching clutch could also be a little better, but like everyone else on this list, you can trust him in most situations.

7. Brandon Woodruff

OVR 92

Brandon Woodruff combines a high 90s fastball with mid-80s sliders, changes, and curves. His velocity and break are comfortably in the mid-90s, but his strikeouts, walks, and pitching clutch drops down into the 70s, making him a little erratic in moments that you need an out, but still not an option to turn down.

6. Chris Sale

OVR 93

Even though he may not be considered one of the absolute top pitchers in the league anymore, Chris Sale is still the best left-handed pitcher in The Show 22. He has the most filthy slider in the game with 96 break, and most of the rest of his pitching stats are in the 80s.

5. Liam Hendriks

OVR 93

The only non-starter on this list is the Chicago White Sox’s closer. Hendriks has everything you want out of a closer. His 99 high velocity leads to plenty of strikeouts (92), few walks (86), and quiet contact (94 hits per 9), and he is clutch when runners are on (88).

4. Corbin Burnes

OVR 94

Corbin Burnes has a mid-90s cutter and sinker that contributes nicely to getting soft contact and stats across the board in the 80s and 70s. His walks and home runs could be a little better, but we would not be surprised if his numbers improved as the season went on.

3. Shohei Ohtani

OVR 95

Shohei Ohtani had a special season in 2021, rightly leading to him being the cover athlete of MLB The Show 22. This two-way player also breaks into the top position players list, but as for his pitching, he has 99 pitching clutch and break, 95 hits per 9, and most of his other stats sit comfortably in the 80 range. His one downside is home runs and walks drifting into the 60s.

2. Max Scherzer

OVR 97

Max Scherzer is an ageless wonder. Even at 37, he is highly regarded as one of the best pitchers in baseball with 97 hits per 9 innings and an unfair drop of velocity when you go from 94 on his fastball to 77 on his curve. Most of the rest of his attributes are slowly dropping into the 80s and 70s range, but as of now, he is still a force to have on your team.

1. Jacob DeGrom

OVR 99

When healthy, it is pretty well accepted that Jacob DeGrom is the current best pitcher in all of baseball. His high 90s fastballs pair perfectly with his slider, curve, and circle change. He has 98 hits per 9, and pretty much everything else fits nicely in the 80s.